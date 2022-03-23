Rochester School Board approves new contract with Superintendent Kent Pekel
The newly-approved contract covers a three-year period, starting in July.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a new contract with Superintendent Kent Pekel, solidifying his transition from an interim position to a long-term role with the district.
The contract covers a three-year period, starting in July. Pekel's current one-year contract will end right before the new document goes into effect.
Per the contract, Pekel's salary will increase for each of the three years. For the 2022-23 year, it will be $223,000, which is the same as his salary during his interim year; for the 2023-24 year, it will increase by $4,500 to $227,500; and for the 2024-25 year, it will increase by the same amount to $232,000.
The district also will pay Pekel a monthly vehicle allowance of $400, coming to a yearly total of $4,800.
The district also will match up to $2,750 a year of contributions to a tax sheltered annuity.
The superintendent is responsible for overseeing a staff of nearly 3,000 employees and an annual budget of more than a quarter billion dollars.
According to its website, Rochester Public Schools is one of the three largest employers in Rochester, as well as the seventh largest school district in the state.
Superintendent Contract by inforumdocs on Scribd