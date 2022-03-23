Rochester School Board approves new contract with Superintendent Kent Pekel

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a new contract with Superintendent Kent Pekel, solidifying his transition from an interim position to a long-term role with the district.

The contract covers a three-year period, starting in July. Pekel's current one-year contract will end right before the new document goes into effect.

Per the contract, Pekel's salary will increase for each of the three years. For the 2022-23 year, it will be $223,000, which is the same as his salary during his interim year; for the 2023-24 year, it will increase by $4,500 to $227,500; and for the 2024-25 year, it will increase by the same amount to $232,000.

The district also will pay Pekel a monthly vehicle allowance of $400, coming to a yearly total of $4,800.

The district also will match up to $2,750 a year of contributions to a tax sheltered annuity.

The superintendent is responsible for overseeing a staff of nearly 3,000 employees and an annual budget of more than a quarter billion dollars.

According to its website, Rochester Public Schools is one of the three largest employers in Rochester, as well as the seventh largest school district in the state.