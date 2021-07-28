SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board approves new mask policy

The decision was unanimous.

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05346.jpg
The hallway outside the meeting room is full during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
July 27, 2021 08:25 PM
Share

Amid a packed room Tuesday evening, the Rochester School Board unanimously approved a new mask policy, though it is subject to change.

The district released the mask recommendation shortly before the meeting began.

Although audience members voiced their opinions about mask usage, others used their allotted time to speak about the district's stance on "government speech" and other issues.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel repeatedly noted the mask policy could change.

"My recommendation to the board could change in both directions," he said. "This is a fluid situation."

ADVERTISEMENT

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2230.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel prepares for a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Board members wanted to approve the policy quickly since Longfellow Elementary is set to begin its 45-15 schedule Thursday (a 45-15 schedule means 45 days of classes, followed by 15 days off).

Per the new policy approved by the seven board members:

  • "Students age 12 and older are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings inside Rochester Public Schools (RPS) facilities or on the grounds of those facilities."

  • "Students between 2 and 12 years of age are required to wear face coverings inside RPS facilities. Exceptions to this requirement will be made based upon health status and other factors as outlined in School Board Policy 808. Students between 2 and 12 years of age are not required to wear face coverings when they are outside of school district facilities but on the grounds of those facilities."

  • "Students between 0 and 2 years of age are not required to wear any face coverings in any situation."

  • "Staff and other adults who are authorized to spend time in RPS facilities or on RPS grounds are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccine status."

Earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an update, recommending that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.
Pekel clarified that the district is not adopting the CDC's policy exactly as it was issued. He said the area's high vaccination rate and low infection rate allow RPS to be less rigid.

The school board meeting was the second this month that generated a lot of interest from the public. On July 13, a large audience attended the meeting, criticizing the district's use of "government speech," its mask policy, and the use of critical race theory, which the district does not teach.

On Tuesday, dozens of people waited outside the building for at least an hour before the meeting. Due to fire code regulations, a number of community members had to listen to the proceedings from the hallway.

Those in attendance spoke on a number of topics, including the district's use of masks. Luke Stevens-Royer briefly spoke in general support of mask usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

03 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2259.jpg
Rev. Luke Stevens-Royer speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"Taking measures to keep others safe should never be equated, in my view, with tyranny," he said. "When we confuse tyranny with reasonable precautions for others' health, we've lost our moral compass."

Another audience member, Karin Charron, expressed her hesitancy about the mask policy, at times referencing her past as a nurse in the medical field.

05 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2507.jpg
Karin Charron speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I'm concerned what's going to happen this fall regarding the mask policy," she said. "Masking children can be harmful. Masks can be contaminated with any matter of pathogens. They prevent communication, social interaction, and can impair language skills. They can cause anxiety, headaches and other symptoms."

ADVERTISEMENT

04 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05001.jpg
1/15: Yasmin Ali, a Rochester Public Schools student and leader with the Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
02 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05313.jpg
2/15: Brian Braaten speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
01 072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05263.jpg
3/15: The Pledge of Allegiance is recited at the start of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05331.jpg
4/15: Anna Schmidt, left, and Melanie Shaw speak during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05293.jpg
5/15: Audience members applaud during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05250.jpg
6/15: The meeting room begins to fill up at the start of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05195.jpg
7/15: Dan Kuhlman, president of the Rochester Education Association, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05186.jpg
8/15: Beth Carreon Martinez, a parent and Student Services Program coordinator, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05364.jpg
9/15: Signs left outside the a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel worked for the CIA during the 1990s. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05104.jpg
10/15: Yezi Gugsa, with Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-05061.jpg
11/15: Freddie Suhler, a student at Lourdes High School with the Rochester Community Initiative, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2350.jpg
12/15: Brian Braaten speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2239.jpg
13/15: Rochester School Board members Melissa Amundsen, left, and Julie Workman during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2425.jpg
14/15: State Rep. Liz Boldon speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2172.jpg
15/15: Rev. Carol Shaffer, ISAIAH community leader, speaks to members of the media ahead of a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link