Rochester School Board approves new school boundaries

The Rochester School Board unanimously approved changes to the district 's boundaries Tuesday night, changing the locations where some children will attend school starting in the 2022-23 year.

Although the board officially greenlighted the changes on Tuesday, the process had been months in the making after having started in October 2020. With the completion of the process, Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin encouraged the public to embrace the changes positively.

"Our teachers and our administrators are keenly aware that change can be disruptive — it can be unsettling. It can also be really exciting," Marvin said. "My experience has been kids look to the adults around them. And if we feel optimistic that things are going to work out all right, students believe that, and they do work out al. right. So they're going to be looking at us — at the adults — to decide: Is this going to be traumatic? Or is this just going to be a change and maybe disruptive, but also kind of exciting with new opportunities?"

What happened: The Rochester School Board approved changes to the boundaries surrounding each of its various school buildings.

Why does this matter: The change will affect many families with school-age children, since it determines which school buildings their children attend.

What's next: The School District will continue to work out its method for determining how to make exceptions for families who may want to finish out their time in their current school buildings.

Although the new boundaries have been approved, there are still some issues the district is sorting out. Specifically, the district has not yet determined how it will handle students who may want to stay at their existing schools rather than move to a new building. Superintendent Michael Muñoz said it has historically been the district's policy to allow students to stay at their existing buildings if they only have a year left at that school.

Board member Melissa Amundsen clarified, however, that the district will not be able to grant that exception to entire grade levels. Rather, it is an exception that families would have to purposefully seek out.

Amundsen also spoke directly to the families who have expressed frustration over the process.

"Boundary adjustments are always difficult; it's the kind of thing where you try to do what's best for the entire district," she said. "There are just so many individual cases that it's impossible to address them all. But, I just want to make sure those families know that they have been heard, and we've done the best we can."

Current elementary school boundaries in Rochester.

The need for the changes came around because of the various construction projects underway throughout the district. RPS is adding an elementary school, as well as a new middle school. However, it's also reconstructing Longfellow and Bishop elementary schools. The addition, or recreation, of four buildings meant the district had to draw new lines.

By the time the new boundaries are implemented, the district will have 16 elementary schools, a districtwide K-8 school, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative learning center, and two early learning schools.

Future elementary school boundaries starting in 2022-23.

The district contracted with the firm Cooperative Strategies to lead the boundary-change process. It also developed a committee of community members and staff to work with the firm. The committee working on the boundary-change process included "three high school students, six district staff members, a city planner, a realtor, eleven parents, and six community members," according to the information provided by the district about the process.

As part of the boundary-change process, the district created a website where the public can see both the current school boundaries and how they will look in 2022-23 once the new changes have been implemented.

According to information from the district, RPS made minor boundary changes in 2012, 2015 and 2019. The last time it made significant adjustments was in 2008, ahead of the opening of Gibbs Elementary.

Muñoz reiterated during the meeting that the district has had to make changes before. He also echoed Marvin's comments, saying that based on his long experience in education, the students will be able to recuperate from the transition.

"Students are pretty good at recovering from a switch to schools," Muñoz said. "They make friends really well ... I assure parents that our schools will do everything they can to welcome that new student and make sure it's a really positive experience for them."