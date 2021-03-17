Rochester School Board approves new strategy for pool projects

The Rochester School Board has approved a new plan for the five pool projects outlined in the 2019 voter-approved referendum.

That plan includes the construction of an eight-lane "stretch pool" at Century High School, the filling in of the existing pools at the three middle schools, and the rejection of the original plan to upgrade the pool at Mayo High School. The board approved the motion unanimously.

There was considerable discussion about how to balance the constraints of the budget against the needs of the various swim teams in the School District and the broader swim community in Rochester. Ultimately, the board decided to scrap the upgrades for the Mayo pool in order to construct a larger pool at Century.

"The coaches at all three of our high schools preferred leaving Mayo as is and doing a bigger pool at Century," said Board Chair Jean Marvin.

Voters approved two questions during the 2019 referendum. With the first, they approved $171.4 million for the construction of several new buildings. With the second question, they approved $9.5 million for the five pool projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to construct a stretch pool at Century is a departure from the School Board's most recent discussion. During a meeting in February, the board members discussed building a shorter-than-preferred pool in order to make the budget dollars align.

There was disappointment about that shorter design. The Rochester Swim Club sent a letter to past and present members , asking them to contact the School Board with their concerns. The Swim Club advocated for the stretch design, saying it would be more than 30 feet longer than the shorter design then under consideration.

The overall cost for the pool projects was going to be substantially higher than what was originally approved, regardless of which pool design ended up in Century. The estimated cost for the original, shorter Century pool alone had been projected at around $10.2 million. Construction officials have not yet estimated what the cost for the stretch pool would be.

Advocates for the stretch pool have argued that other school districts have been able to construct the longer pool design for amounts similar to what was specified in Rochester's referendum. During Tuesday's meeting, however, Delbert Feenstra, of Knutson Construction, said inflation can play a large role in construction costs increasing. Additionally, there are costs that vary from one project and district to another.

"You can see that some of the things that were thrown out there — that other districts are building far larger buildings and bigger pools for the same money or less money just isn't accurate," he said.

There's also the fact that the district is going to have to build a storm shelter in the Century Pool because of an update to the building code that was written after voters approved the referendum amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the projected costs are higher than what was approved for the pools, the district has been able to find savings elsewhere.

Keane McWaters, of Knutson Construction, said the district has saved roughly $5 million on the construction of the new schools, which are also being funded by referendum dollars. Those savings, he said, can be applied to the pool projects. There was also $3.87 million set aside for the upgrades to the Mayo pool which can now be applied to the construction of the Century pool.

Even with those savings, however, it is unsure whether the overall referendum funding will be able to pay for the longer pool design in Century High School.

"The budgets for the referendum are going to be stretched to their limits with an eight-lane stretch pool," McWaters said.