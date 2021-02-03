Rochester School Board approves return to in-person learning

The Rochester School Board on Tuesday approved plans to return both elementary and secondary school students to full-time in-person learning, though not at the same time.

Elementary students will begin to return to in-person learning March 1. If the Minnesota Department of Education may require a rolling start — meaning the district would have to stagger the return of the younger students.

Secondary students will return to classrooms on April 5.

Secondary students are set to return to in-person learning April 5. Unlike their younger counterparts, the secondary students would not have to do a rolling start since that's right after spring break, according to RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler.

The board will meet March 16 to review the COVID data to make sure there has not been a large spike in local coronavirus cases.

The board's decision regarding secondary students was not expected ahead of Tuesday's meeting. In the information packet prepared for the meeting, the School District recommended returning secondary students to the hybrid model Feb. 23. The decision to return secondary students to in-person learning marks a huge step in the district's confidence, as Rochester's older students haven't been in-person since March when the pandemic first began.

The decision came after a small group of parents and students gathered outside the Edison Building for a third peaceful protest pushing for a return to full-time in-person learning.

Parents Ryan and Allyssa Breneman said they hope their kids can rediscover their love for school.

“Honestly, my son doesn’t like school anymore at all,” Ryan Breneman said. “They were so happy in school before the pandemic … Now they don’t have friends, they’re sad, and they’re depressed."

Outside the Edison Building, Felipe Cruz Garcia said distance learning has been hard on his kids, too.

“It’s really bad because sometimes he doesn’t want to listen to you anymore because his whole day is at home, and it’s so stressful and depressing, and I don’t know what to do,” Garcia said about his son. “It’s so difficult for us with my wife and I working so hard full time, so it’s really hard. It’s too much. My younger one needs a lot of help with his speech, too.”

Father of three Elvin Timm said he believes it’s safe for kids to attend school full time again, and that the data supports it.

“I think as more information and data has come out and the safety of children has come to light, the school board hasn’t been listening,” he said. “The direction of Muñoz and the direction of Olmsted County Health has all indicated there’s a risk, but the risk is so small that our children can return to school and secondary (school), but they are just not following the direction.”

Even with a return to the classroom, Timm is concerned the decision could be reversed at any time.

“I think it’s a positive direction if kids get to go back at elementary age, but we’re concerned as parents at what point are the School Board or Muñoz going to turn the dial back," he said. "We still feel like there’s no crystal ball, and as parents, we would like to know which direction the board is going to, and we just feel like it’s not there.”

