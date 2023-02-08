Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a set of guidelines for upcoming budget cuts throughout the district totaling $14 million.

The school board discussed the reductions at length during a study session in January. The board will vote in June on the budget that reflects the cuts.

"I support the administration's proposal to reduce the budget by the amount that's been targeted," Board member Justin Cook said. "I am hopeful that as this process plays out, a really critical lens is going to be placed on every single item in the budget."

The guidelines address numerous areas, including the reduction of 76 teaching positions.

The various reasons behind the need for the reductions were reiterated during the meeting. One reason is the fact that state funding hasn't kept up with inflation.

However, another reason is due to the fact that the district's staffing levels have grown nearly 27% over the last decade, compared to an increase of just a little over 7% in enrollment.

Superintendent Kent Pekel reiterated that although the cuts will impact the coming year, the district will be redesigning its financial system. He's previously indicated that one change the district can make is to pursue more grant opportunities.

"We are are not consigned to live in this system in perpetuity," Pekel said. "There are other ways we can staff and allocate resources."