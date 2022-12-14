SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester School Board approves taxes payable in 2023

The total levy for the school district will be $73,489,982, an increase of $3.3 million over 2022.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
December 14, 2022 12:25 AM
ROCHESTER — The tax levy collected by Rochester Public Schools will increase by 4.71% in 2023.

The school board approved the final levy Tuesday without any taxpayers coming to speak about the issue during the Truth in Taxation meeting. The board approved the levy without any discussion, since nothing had changed since they approved the preliminary levy in October.

The total levy the school district will collect in 2023 is $73,489,982, an increase of $3.3 million over the amount collected in 2022.

Although the tax levy will increase 4.7% over the amount in 2022, it has gone up nearly 50% since 2016 when the levy was $49.5 million. However, the population within the school district has changed during that time as well.

The average value of a residential home in Olmsted County will be $330,000 next year, according to a presentation from the school district.

According to the same presentation, the taxes RPS would collect on a home of that value is lower than it would be for a home of the same value in several surrounding communities.

In fact, the school districts of Byron, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, Pine Island, and Kasson-Mantorville all had rates in 2022 higher than Rochester.

The money collected through the property tax levy is only one of the funding sources for the school district. Overall, the district has an expenditure budget of more than $388 million for the 2022-23 year.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
