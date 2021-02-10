Rochester School Board considers surveying public on referendum increase

Rochester Public Schools is looking for the best way to engage the public about the possibility of increasing the voter-approved operating referendum.

The School Board met Tuesday night with Sue Peterson, a representative from the firm School Perceptions. Together, they discussed putting a survey out to the public about the possibility of increasing taxes to help the School District operate. Peterson said the survey would be a way to both educate the public about the referendum and collect data on their opinions.

The board didn't actually take any action on the topic during the meeting, which was a study session to learn about the issue.

"It appears that if and when we want to do a survey is an issue that we will need to discuss further," said Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin.

However, they did discuss a few logistics, such as when they would need to make a decision on the matter and what the survey would ask taxpayers.

"I would be interested in at least pursuing the survey to get a feel of where people are," said board member Melissa Amundsen. "I think the more in touch we are with current sentiment, the better our decisions will be all around."

During the board's Jan. 18 meeting, RPS Finance Director John Carlson said that one of the reasons school districts often need referendums is because the state's funding formula has not been keeping up with inflation. Because of that, the funding the district receives from the state goes less and less far as time goes on.

RPS already has an operating referendum in place that voters approved in 2015. It provides roughly $780 per pupil from area taxpayers to the district. If approved by voters, that amount can be increased to more than $1,500. That existing operating referendum will last through 2025-26.

Officials with the School District originally were concerned the district's oncoming budgetary shortfall would be exacerbated by the pandemic. However, RPS was able to secure some additional federal funding through the CARES Act. Carlson says that funding will prevent the district from having to make any drastic cuts for the upcoming school year.

"The money is pretty flexible in that it could be used for COVID costs, it could be used for shortfalls in the budget, it could be used to even add things that we need," he said.

Aside from the pandemic, the district will be adding more fixed costs as it adds a couple new school buildings, which are currently under construction.

However, Carlson clarified that they would have to consider a referendum even if those additional factors didn't exist. He said the district estimated in 2015 that it could make it through the next five years without any "major budget reductions." That estimated time period is coming to an end.

"We would be having this discussion with or without COVID — with or without opening new schools," he said.