News | Local

Rochester School Board contemplates long-range plan for school resource officers

"The relationship between the SROs and the students — that helps deescalate the situation immensely," School Resource Officer Al Arzola said.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
February 16, 2022 12:31 AM
ROCHESTER — Rather than just rubber stamping the existing agreement for another year, the Rochester School Board is trying to reimagine its relationship with the Rochester Police Department for the long term.

On Tuesday, the School Board spoke with representatives of the police department about the district's use of school resource officers. The school district has used school resource officers for decades, but the practice has become much more complex in recent years as the impact of law enforcement on youth has begun to be scrutinized.

"We're being informed by the entire nation and also by the specific situations that exist here," Board Chair Jean Marvin said. "It's going to take a while to get that all together. But I think it's absolutely an intelligent plan because this is too important to rush."

The contract between the PD and the school district is set to expire in June. Following the approval of the most recent contract, the district and the department adopted a memorandum of understanding to better define the agreement.

Although that memorandum has existed since the last contract was signed, the district has put together a plan to ingratiate it more into the fabric of the school system.

RPS Operations Director Scott Sherden described three phases that will go into that plan:

  1. Successfully implement the SRO memorandum of understanding
  2. Synthesize research and best practices on SROs and alternative approaches to school safety
  3. Co-design a long-term school safety strategy

The district will be working with several outside contractors and researchers as part of those three phases.
One will be Tawonda Burks, who works for both the Mayo Clinic as well as her own consulting firm. According to Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel, Burks will be facilitating monthly meetings between the school district, the police department as well as other stakeholders. Pekel said the goal will be to "monitor and enhance" the current memorandum of understanding and contract with the police department.

Monique Davis is a PhD candidate at the University of Minnesota. Pekel said she will be looking into existing research about school resource officers as well as alternative options.

Jess Roberts is a researcher for the University of Minnesota who will be working with the district to co-design a long-term school safety strategy. Pekel clarified that strategy will not exclusively focus on on the SRO contract, but rather safety measures broadly speaking.

Although the district will be working with Burks to further implement the MOU, Sherden spoke about some of the ways the district has already started implementing the document. For example, he spoke about how SROs are having monthly meetings with students to hear about concerns, and how they're working with other school professionals, such as counselors and social workers.

Pekel clarified that the district is both working on the existing program as well as how it could look in the future.

"The process that we've outlined here is really designed to help us think through a long term strategy," Pekel said. "The board still has the more immediate opportunity to review how we're doing with the current SRO (program)."

In addition to talking about the agreement moving forward, the board heard from both Capt. Jeff Stilwell as well as School Resource Officer Al Arzola about the work the department is already doing in the city's schools.

Throughout many of the discussions about SROs up until this point, the police department has emphasized that having dedicated officers in the schools is more effective than simply having mainstream officers respond when needed. Chief Jim Franklin, for one, has stressed that SROs are more familiar with school environments and, because of that, they are able to respond to different situations more effectively.

Arzola reiterated that on Tuesday.

"The relationship between the SROs and the students — that helps deescalate the situation immensely," Arzola said. "That's the best part of being an SRO: when the kids look at you when you come back from your days off and they're like: Where were you?"

