Rochester School Board delays decision on boundary changes

The Rochester School Board reviewed the proposed changes to the district's boundaries Tuesday night, but delayed a vote in order to iron out a few remaining details.

Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said the board would revisit the boundaries during the June 1 meeting.

Although the proposed changes to the boundaries have been established, there are still some unknowns. Specifically, the district has not quite worked out what its policy will be for "grandfathering in" existing students who may be assigned a new school because of the changes.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz said the district's past practice has been to allow students who only have a year left at their existing school to stay at that school if space allows, rather than make them switch buildings for a single year.

"That's something that the district management team will spend the next month or so working through," he said. "We do want to spend some time as a district administration team to iron out those processes for grandfathering students."

The boundary changes will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year.

Muñoz said the proposed changes would not change greatly, if at all, before coming to the board for a vote.

"We've had optimal opportunities for people to provide feedback," he said, going on to commend the committee members tasked with helping redraw the lines. "We've had a group of people that really were engaged and really did a nice job of thinking of everything and looking at all the feedback, and trying to make adjustments based on the feedback."

Board members received an update on the process from representatives with Cooperative Strategies, the consulting firm the district hired to work on the boundary change process.

"It's been an emotional process," said Matt Sachs, of Cooperative Strategies. "Boundaries are near and dear to a lot of people and a lot of families. I think one thing that really came out that the community acknowledged is that everybody really loves their schools, and that's a great problem to have."

The need for the boundary changes was spawned by the construction of two schools in the district, both on the city's north side. The new middle school, which is yet to be named, is near the intersection of 65th Street Northwest and 55th Avenue. Overland Elementary is just down the road from the new middle school on Overland Drive, east of U.S. 52.

The district is also rebuilding the existing Bishop Elementary and Longfellow Elementary schools. The new versions of those schools will have different capacities than their existing counterparts.