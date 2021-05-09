SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board determines method for naming middle school

The process will start by asking students in the district to submit their ideas of names of a person, place or idea based on several guidelines.

20200915_RPS MS - DD School Board-9.jpg
Rendering of the new Rochester Public Schools middle school at 65th Street and 55th Avenue Northwest in Rochester. (Contributed)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 09, 2021 01:12 PM
Share

The Rochester School Board has determined a method for naming the new middle school in Northwest Rochester, differing slightly from the method it used for the new elementary school that will be located just down the road.

The process will start by asking students in the district to submit their ideas of names of a person, place or idea based on several guidelines:

  • It reflects the School District’s values and beliefs.
  • It represents the diversity within the community.
  • It instills inspiration in students.

The School Board will then whittle the names down to a smaller list of five to 10 candidates. That list will then be released to the public to vote on. The School Board will then announce the option with the most votes and use that as the name for the new middle school.
Some of the finer details in the process, such as when the various milestones will take place, have yet to be determined.

The naming process for the new middle school will be slightly different than the process used for the new elementary school, which will be called Overland. For that process, the initial submission of names was open to the public, and a different group than the School Board narrowed down the list to five finalists.

The method for the middle school gives a little more control over the process to the School Board.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link