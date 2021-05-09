Rochester School Board determines method for naming middle school

The Rochester School Board has determined a method for naming the new middle school in Northwest Rochester, differing slightly from the method it used for the new elementary school that will be located just down the road.

The process will start by asking students in the district to submit their ideas of names of a person, place or idea based on several guidelines:

It reflects the School District’s values and beliefs.

It represents the diversity within the community.

It instills inspiration in students.

The School Board will then whittle the names down to a smaller list of five to 10 candidates. That list will then be released to the public to vote on. The School Board will then announce the option with the most votes and use that as the name for the new middle school.

Some of the finer details in the process, such as when the various milestones will take place, have yet to be determined.

The naming process for the new middle school will be slightly different than the process used for the new elementary school, which will be called Overland. For that process, the initial submission of names was open to the public, and a different group than the School Board narrowed down the list to five finalists.

The method for the middle school gives a little more control over the process to the School Board.