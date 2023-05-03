Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester School Board discusses 'pending litigation' in closed session

Superintendent Kent Pekel clarified the situation has nothing to do with the recent cyberattack on the district's network.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 10:51 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board discussed "pending litigation" during a closed session on Tuesday.

The board discussed the issue behind closed doors for approximately 45 minutes at the end of its regular meeting. Superintendent Kent Pekel clarified the situation has nothing to do with the recent cyberattack on the district's network.

"It's an injury from a relatively routine process in sports that we are determining if there's responsibility for," Pekel said.

Pekel also went on to clarify that the litigation is only potential at this point.

Find more news important to you

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
