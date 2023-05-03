Rochester School Board discusses 'pending litigation' in closed session

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board discussed "pending litigation" during a closed session on Tuesday.

The board discussed the issue behind closed doors for approximately 45 minutes at the end of its regular meeting. Superintendent Kent Pekel clarified the situation has nothing to do with the recent cyberattack on the district's network.

"It's an injury from a relatively routine process in sports that we are determining if there's responsibility for," Pekel said.

Pekel also went on to clarify that the litigation is only potential at this point.