Rochester School Board discusses school start times... again

ROCHESTER — Much like the wheels on the bus in the playground song, the topic of bus schedules and school start times keeps going 'round and round.'

The Rochester School Board held a study session Tuesday, discussing the multitude of factors that will have to be considered in order to readjust school start times for elementary students. One of the largest factors on the table is that of transportation.

"It is incredibly complex," Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said. "It's been an issue forever, really."

This isn’t the first time in recent history that the school board has taken the issue into consideration.

The school board approved new bell times in January, 2021, after having discussed the issue for years. They did so with an eye toward improving the schedule for older students, since research has shown they perform better with later start times.

In changing the bell times for older students, however, the bell times for younger students got readjusted as well. And that resulted in a huge pushback from staff members of the elementary schools , who said younger students perform better earlier in the day.

Because of that pushback, the school board came back to the drawing board on Tuesday – again.

During the meeting, the school board members merely discussed information they would like to know before making a decision. For example, if elementary school staff members didn’t prefer later start times, what start times would they find optimal. Also, would they have to take into consideration things like extracurricular activities and special education services.

Superintendent Kent Pekel has said the district may switch back to a different set of start times if the district is able to do so without substantially increasing its costs. Under that proposed schedule, elementary students would begin at 8 a.m. rather than 9:35 a.m., and secondary students would begin their day at 9:15 a.m. rather than 8:20 a.m.

Changing those times, however, requires dealing with an entire chain of dominoes because of the district's transportation system. The school buses work in several tiers, meaning there isn’t enough buses or drivers to pick up all the students at the same time. Because of that, there has to be a certain amount of time between the elementary school start times and the secondary start times.

That’s complicated, again, by the fact that the school boundaries are changing next year.

“We do make efficiencies in certain areas by making transfers. Next year with the boundary changes, I had to add a couple more transfers to be creative,” said Jon Goetz of First Student, which is the school district’s bus contractor. “Under the current routing system, the middle schools and the high schools are all paired together – they’re all basically the same attendance boundary. Well, next year, it’s not even close.”

