Rochester School Board discusses search for superintendent

Although nothing has been decided yet, Rochester Public Schools has kicked off the search process for a new superintendent.

The Rochester School Board discussed the process during its study session Tuesday night. The resignation of the district's current superintendent, Michael Muñoz, will be effective June 30.

Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said there are several steps that will have to go into the search process. She said the process normally would include a planning session to determine a timeline and search criteria, as well as a survey to get input from the public. She said the process also could include listening sessions so the public can air their perspectives in real time.

ALSO READ: Analysis: Assessing the legacy of Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz

"I think more now than ever, we really, really put a premium on hearing what our community values," Marvin said. "Again -- what's important to them in education and who do they want as a leader for this district?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvin said board members have a couple options available. The first is that they can try to find a permanent replacement right away. The other option, she said, is to find an interim superintendent who would fill the role temporarily while the board takes a little more time finding a permanent replacement.

Marvin said a temporary superintendent would serve for "a year or less" and would be required to have a superintendent's license.

Multiple board members spoke out in support of finding an interim superintendent so the district would not have to rush through the process of finding its new leader. Board member Julie Workman said the district would have access to a larger pool of candidates if it doesn't try to find someone in the few months before Muñoz leaves.

Board member Melissa Amundsen agreed.

"I think we need to do this well, and I don't think we can do it well if we're rushed," Amundsen said.

Another thing the board needs to decide is whether they are going to conduct the search themselves or contract with a search firm to do the work. Like the question of whether or not to hire an interim superintendent, there was a general sentiment from members in favor of contracting with a search firm for the process.

"I think that would be absolutely totally crazy to do it ourselves," Workman said.

Rochester isn't the only area school district currently undergoing a search for a new superintendent. Austin Public Schools recently announced that it has narrowed its search to five people who could potentially fill the role there. The district's current superintendent, David Krenz, is set to retire June 30.