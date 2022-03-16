SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester School Board discusses ways to begin more diversity efforts

"This moment makes me very proud," School Board Secretary Mechelle Severson said.

Rochester School Board stock photo 1
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel looks on during a School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Jordan Shearer
March 16, 2022
ROCHESTER — As Rochester Public Schools continues searching for more teachers of color, it's also looking for ways to retain those it already has.

Broadly speaking, that was the topic of a study session on Tuesday between The Rochester School Board and the district's Employees of Color Resource Group. Together, the two groups discussed the district's ongoing equity-related initiatives.

"Our equity policy, part of it, is expanding the number of educators of color we have in this district," Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said. "We better make sure it is a safe place for those people."

For years, RPS has been trying to diversify its teaching staff. Currently, approximately 3% of its teaching staff is comprised of people of color. Students of color, however, comprise over 40% of the entire student body.

A common theme throughout the meeting was the need for mandatory training for staff members on topics like microaggressions, cultural competency, and implicit bias.

According to Will Ruffin II, RPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the school district does not currently require any sort of training on such topics.

Another theme throughout the meeting was the need to expand the subject matter and curriculum in the district to include broader points of view.

Patrick Manasala, a music teacher at Elton Hills Elementary, Phoenix Academy, and Rochester Online, spoke about how he tries to incorporate components from different cultures and languages into his lessons.

"I started creating curriculum that would celebrate different heritages, Manasala said. "However, I feel that's only unique to me and wherever I teach. That's not necessarily something that other music teachers are able to do at the moment."

Although the discussion was preliminary and broad in nature, School Board secretary Mechelle Severson spoke about the progress it represents for the district. Severson was reportedly the first woman of color to serve on the school board before serving in her current role.

"This moment makes me very proud," Severson said. "We have to allow our children to see our real history. I want my grandchildren to see themselves sooner than I did."

