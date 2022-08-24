Rochester School Board deems Superintendent Kent Pekel 'highly effective' on goals

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board released on Tuesday a favorable review of Superintendent Kent Pekel.

The board released its review of the superintendent a week after having a closed-session meeting to discuss his work in the district. The board members evaluated him based on three goals they had set for him last year.

"Dr. Pekel has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from community members who appreciate his willingness to meet with them, to listen, and to be informed by their perspectives," Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin read from a statement. "RPS, this board feels, is incredibly fortunate to have Kent Pekel as its superintendent."

The board selected Pekel as an interim superintendent in May, 2021. The board then offered him the permanent position in February, 2022.

Marvin said the board found Pekel "highly effective" on all three goals. They included developing a strategic plan for the district, implementing the Safe and Open Schools Plan "to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus," and building the capacity of the new Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to implement the district's equity policy.

The board released a mid-year review of Pekel in January. At the time, the board's summary of Pekel said "the interim superintendent is making effective progress towards all three goals."

In addition to reviewing Pekel's progress over the past year, the board also reviewed a new set of goals for the superintendent for the 2022-23 year.

The first is having more than 50% of the district's schools make "statistically significant gains" on their various goals. The second is developing a strategy for various systems changes around the district. The third goal is to continue working on the budget stabilization strategy. The fourth goal is that Pekel's performance will meet or exceed the leadership competencies that are set to be developed through the district's new strategic plan.

Pekel went on to clarify what his fourth goal referred to.

"I'm suggesting that we'll be developing a set of competencies for leadership in Rochester Public Schools this fall and that the board would evaluate me along those competencies," Pekel said.