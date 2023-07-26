Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester School Board gives superintendent Kent Pekel a favorable review for leadership during crises

The Rochester School Board ranked Pekel "effective or highly effective" on each of the 52 metrics from a framework for leadership competencies.

Superintendent Kent Pekel is pictured at a meeting in 2022. On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Rochester School Board gave him a glowing review for his leadership.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 2:52 PM

ROCHESTER — Two years into his tenure as the leader of Rochester Public Schools, Superintendent Kent Pekel has received positive marks for his work navigating a series of tumultuous scenarios.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Rochester School Board provided an overview of Pekel's performance evaluation, which was held the week before in a closed session that lasted nearly two hours.

"The RPS School Board understands that leaders don't get to choose their crises," Board Chairwoman Cathy Nathan read from a prepared statement. "From the moment he accepted the role as RPS Superintendent, Dr. Pekel led the district in adapting to ever-changing challenges including the pandemic, distance learning, and a cyberattack."

The School Board ranked Pekel "effective or highly effective" on each of the 52 metrics from a framework for leadership competencies from the Minnesota School Boards Association and the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

Nathan continued with commentary about Pekel's development and ongoing implementation of a strategic plan, his work guiding the district through a three-year budget reduction process and his communication skills.

Nathan also praised Pekel's commitment to persisting challenges, including student attendance and reducing disparities.

"His crisis management skills are complimented by his skills as a strategic thinker, and his unwavering focus on school improvement designed to benefit our students and staff," Nathan said. "We remain deeply appreciative of the informed, visionary and ethical leadership Dr. Kent Pekel provides."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
