Rochester School Board hears update on proposed earlier start times for elementary students

ROCHESTER — After the overwhelming majority of elementary school staff members spoke out against the new start times, Rochester Public Schools began looking at ways to fix the issue.

Superintendent Kent Pekel gave a brief update on the situation to the Rochester School Board Tuesday night. In addition to that update, the board is scheduled to discuss the issue further during an upcoming study session.

"This is particularly complex because we're doing all this at exactly the same moment that we are completely redrawing the map of Rochester Public Schools," Pekel said.

According to the new start times being considered, elementary schools would begin at 8 a.m. and go until 2:20 p.m., middle schools would start at 9:15 a.m. and go until 3:52 p.m., and high schools would start at 9:15 a.m. and go until 4:12 p.m.

Pekel said the district's administration is determining what it would cost to move to those alternate start times. He went on to say that if changing start times again is not cost prohibitive — which he off-handedly defined as a "seven figure" increase — the district would solicit input on the proposed changes from families and teachers.

Pekel said the estimates about the start time changes should be available in mid-April and the district then would reach out to stakeholders about the potential changes in late April. The school board then would be expected to make a decision on the issue in May.

In January, the school board reviewed survey data, which included an open-answer section. Per that survey, 97% of elementary school staff members who left comments in the survey disapproved of the start times the district had recently switched to.

As a result of that previous start-time change, elementary school students begin their day at 9:35 a.m. Meanwhile middle school and high school students begin their day at 8:20 a.m.

Among other issues, the survey found that younger students were not as attentive later in the afternoon as they are in the morning, and that the later start times caused students to lose prime learning time.

"We're going to be as transparent as we can," Pekel said. "We know this is an issue of great concern."