SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester School Board incumbents and conservative challengers move onto the general election

School board elections are technically nonpartisan races. However, the primary turned into a race deeply dividing voters into two camps.

IMG_5429.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Jean Marvin speaks at a forum, held July 13, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
August 10, 2022 12:28 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board incumbents and their challengers from the conservative bloc are headed to the general election in November after Tuesday's primary.

In each of the three school board races, the incumbents scored the highest number of votes. Each of the members of self-described bloc of conservative candidates earned the second highest number of votes, leaving behind the three candidates not associated with either group.

ALSO READ
IMG_8436.JPG
Local
Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal
The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.
August 10, 2022 01:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
John Marshall High School teacher Melissa Erickson
Local
To NASA and beyond: John Marshall teacher wraps up her 'summer of the nerd'
Melissa Erickson has been a public school teacher for four years. Before that, she taught scuba diving, which was how she began learning about the practical applications of science in the first place.
August 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

The two incumbents moving forward are Jean Marvin and Cathy Nathan. Although Justin Cook is not an incumbent, he received an endorsement from incumbent Melissa Amundsen, who chose not to seek re-election.

The members of the conservative bloc who are heading forward include Elena Niehoff, Rae Parker and Kim Rishavy.

The candidates for the fourth school board seat, Julie Workman and John Whelan, were not included in the primary since they were the only two who filed for that race. Both of them will be included in the Nov. 8 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just after midnight with 100 of 102 precincts reporting, Cook took 51.49% of the votes, Rae Parker took 28.76%, and Abdullahi Yusuf took 19.75% for Seat 2.

For Seat 5, Marvin took 58.61% of the votes, Rishavy took 34.45%, and A. Mohamed "Chief" took 6.94%.

IMG_5435.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Kimberly Rishavy speaks at a forum, held July 13, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

For Seat 6, Nathan took 56.71% of the votes, Niehoff took 27.87%, and Patrick Farmer took 15.43%.

School board elections are technically nonpartisan races. However, the primary turned into a race deeply dividing voters into two camps: those supporting the incumbents and those seeking a change in leadership through the conservative bloc.

IMG_5406.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Justin Cook speaks at a forum.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The candidates from each group spared over topics ranging from equity to the district's finances. November's general election could significantly impact the direction of the entire district, depending on how many candidates from each group walk away as victors.

The only other school district in the area to have a primary election for its school board was Winona Area Schools. The four candidates moving forward to the general election for the two at-large seats are incumbents Karl Sonneman and Nancy Denzer, as well as Torry Moore and Maurella L. Cunningham.

IMG_8399.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Elena Niehoff speaks during a forum at the Rochester Public Library, held July 14, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_5409.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Rae Parker speaks at a forum.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin.
IMG_8402.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Cathy Nathan speaks at a forum at the Rochester Public Library on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Olmsted County commissioner races see tight races among top vote-getters
Mueller and Ramaker are set for District 4 race in November, along with Davis and Rossman in District 5.
August 10, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Rochester council races narrowed for Nov. 8 election
Keane will be challenged by Hemenway in Ward 1, while Wahl and Castro will face each other in Ward 3.
August 10, 2022 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Finstad 2.jpg
Local
Finstad poised to win special election in Minnesota CD1 race; faces Ettinger in general election
Finstad, a New Ulm farmer, wins twice on same night
August 10, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Gene Dornink wins Senate District 23 GOP primary; other primary results
Multiple state legislative races, and city and county primary elections were held Tuesday. Here's how they shook out.
August 10, 2022 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe