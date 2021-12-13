SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board member Julie Workman apologizes for 'poor choice of words'

"I know I've offended a lot of people, so I really want to apologize for that," board member Julie Workman said.

Rochester School Board Meeting
Rochester School Board members Melissa Amundsen, left, and Julie Workman during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Post Bulletin File Photo / Joe Ahlquist
December 13, 2021 02:51 PM
Share

Rochester School Board member Julie Workman apologized Dec. 7 shortly after using what she described as a "poor choice of words."

Workman made the remark during committee updates portion of the board's public meeting. During her update, she referenced fellow board member Cathy Nathan and the work they were accomplishing.

"Cathy is a little bit of a 'slave driver' at times, and it's wonderful," Workman said about Nathan.
Later in the meeting, after returning from a recess, Workman said Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Will Ruffin II approached her and explained how the term was inappropriate. She then apologized for using it.

"I certainly meant no offense by it, but it was obviously very unthinking on my part," Workman said. "I know I've offended a lot of people, so I really want to apologize for that."

Board chairwoman Jean Marvin thanked Workman for owning the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all have to remember that we all need to do better," Marvin said.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The next day, board member Jess Garcia posted about the situation on Twitter, describing the term as a "racist phrase that does not align with the district's commitment to DEI," referring to diversity, equity and inclusion.

She apologized for not calling out the situation herself, but said it's important for everyone to do so when the situation merits it.

"I am sorry for not taking that immediate opportunity to do the right thing. And please, because our children’s lives depend on it, know that you should not wait for me when you know something is wrong. Just stand up! I would be so grateful if you did."

Related Topics: ROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSEDUCATION
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link