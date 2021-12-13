Rochester School Board member Julie Workman apologizes for 'poor choice of words'

Rochester School Board member Julie Workman apologized Dec. 7 shortly after using what she described as a "poor choice of words."

Workman made the remark during committee updates portion of the board's public meeting. During her update, she referenced fellow board member Cathy Nathan and the work they were accomplishing.

"Cathy is a little bit of a 'slave driver' at times, and it's wonderful," Workman said about Nathan.

Later in the meeting, after returning from a recess, Workman said Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Will Ruffin II approached her and explained how the term was inappropriate. She then apologized for using it.

"I certainly meant no offense by it, but it was obviously very unthinking on my part," Workman said. "I know I've offended a lot of people, so I really want to apologize for that."

Board chairwoman Jean Marvin thanked Workman for owning the situation.

"We all have to remember that we all need to do better," Marvin said.

The next day, board member Jess Garcia posted about the situation on Twitter, describing the term as a "racist phrase that does not align with the district's commitment to DEI," referring to diversity, equity and inclusion.

She apologized for not calling out the situation herself, but said it's important for everyone to do so when the situation merits it.

"I am sorry for not taking that immediate opportunity to do the right thing. And please, because our children’s lives depend on it, know that you should not wait for me when you know something is wrong. Just stand up! I would be so grateful if you did."