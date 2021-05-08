Rochester School Board names three finalists for interim superintendent

Rochester Public Schools has named the three candidates who will be interviewed for the role of interim superintendent.

The Rochester School Board revealed the names Friday night after discussing the upcoming interview process with Barb Dorn from the Minnesota School Boards Association.

The three candidates are:

Dr. John Thein, director of finance, Stillwater Area Public Schools

Dr. Kent Pekel, president and CEO, Search Institute, Minneapolis

Dr. Christina Bemboom, senior director of student support services, Eden

Prairie Schools

"I think you have a great pool of candidates," Dorn said. "You have some really wonderful people to take a look at."

The School Board is set to interview the candidates Tuesday, May 11. On Thursday, May 13, the School Board will deliberate on the issue and come to a decision among the three. After that, the district will enter into contract negotiations with the selected candidate.

Prior to announcing the three candidates, the board was extremely discreet about disclosing any information about them, or any of the other candidates not among the final three. The candidates were only referred to by alphabetical designations.

Dorn read off their qualifications and letters of reference, but it was not revealed which qualifications or letters of reference belonged to the various candidates. The candidates' resumes were uploaded onto the School Board's document website, but the vast majority of the information was redacted.

The district's current superintendent, Michael Muñoz, has resigned effective June 30. The interim superintendent will serve the district for one year. In that time, the School Board will search for a permanent replacement.