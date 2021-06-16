Rochester School Board OKs budget for 2021-22

The Rochester School Board approved the budget on Tuesday for the 2021-22 school year, although there may be additional funds available down the road.

Board members had previewed budget details during previous meetings. The School Board is required to approve its annual budget by July 1.

"We are not just sitting here voting on this (after) having seen it for the first time," said board member Julie Workman.

As previously reported, the overall budget for Rochester Public Schools is $430 million. That includes the cost of construction projects funded by a 2019 voter-approved referendum.

Even though the board approved the budget, there are factors that have not yet been solidified. For example, the district is assuming it will receive a 1% increase in state aid, but the state has not actually settled on the amount school districts will receive. During a previous meeting, Finance Director John Carlson also gave a projection based on the possibility that the district will receive a 2% increase from the state.

The district also has yet to settle contract negotiations with its teachers and principals. The budget also did not take into account potential funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Supporting documentation for the budget says "strategic planning for ARP funding should be done to decide if it is best to apply the $16 million towards the $18.2 million projected deficit in school year 2022-23 or if any of it should be assigned to creating additional positions to support students post COVID-19."

Positions and programs that have been added in the upcoming budget include:

An additional American Indian liaison position

An executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion

Four middle school sport options

Staff for an online school

Testing coordinators at high schools to "refocus school counselor time"

Additional custodians

In addition to the "enhancements," the district will reduce the number of its full-time staff. Carlson said that the district will be able to make most of that reduction through retirements and staff members who are choosing to leave on their own.

According to Carlson's presentation, there were 1,459.44 full-time equivalent teaching positions during the 2020-21 year. In the upcoming budget, there are 1,441.92, a reduction of 17.52.

There also were 549.72 full-time equivalent paraprofessional positions during the 2020-21 year. In the upcoming budget, there are 532 such positions, a decrease of 17.72.

Overall, the budget includes 2,612.42 full-time equivalent positions. That's a reduction of 15.22 from the 2,627.64 full-time equivalent positions in the 2020-21 year.