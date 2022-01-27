Kent Pekel weighs whether to seek permanent spot as head of Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel is still weighing the decision of whether to seek the permanent position as head of Rochester Public Schools as the district begins the search process for the right candidate.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the School Board met with representatives from the search firm it hired to help with the search. From that, board members developed a timeline for the search. Pekel's one-year contract with the district will continue through the end of June.

Pekel wouldn't be guaranteed the position if he applied for it. However, as someone who's worked with the board and the district's nearly 3,000 staff members for more than half a year, he would most likely have a sharp edge in the competition.

"I have greatly valued my time in Rochester and my wife and I have grown to love this community," Pekel wrote via email. "I would like to serve in Rochester Public Schools on a longer-term basis, but I am waiting to make a final decision on applying for the permanent position as I consider two questions."

The first question, Pekel said, is whether his skills and experience align with those the district and the community want in a leader. He said that will be determined during the upcoming search process.

The second question is a matter of priorities. Pekel said he's deciding whether he can pursue the position while undertaking all the responsibilities as interim superintendent. He referenced the work of dealing with COVID-19 mitigation, the need to help students readjust both socially and academically, as well as the challenge of preparing for an upcoming deficit of more than $20 million.

"Given those realities, I am thinking hard about how effectively I can participate in a competitive search process that will include candidates who have no prior track record here in Rochester at the same time as I am fulfilling my responsibilities as interim superintendent this winter and spring," Pekel said.

In his short time as interim superintendent, Pekel has faced challenges unique to this moment of history, such as ongoing controversy about the district's mask mandate and a massive data request challenging the district on issues like critical race theory and social justice.

Despite some challenges from a segment of the public, Pekel has seemed to gain favor in the eyes of school board members and the district at large. The governing body recently released its mid-year review of the interim superintendent, which showed favorable opinions of his work. The review included input from a survey that was completed by "36 district cabinet members and lead principals and 54 representatives of community groups."

The School Board had the option of offering the permanent position to Pekel without going through the longer search process. However, Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said members decided to go through the search process to give the public a voice in the decision.

"We made a commitment to the community that when we did a long-term search, we would provide the time and do more community involvement," Marvin said.

The timeline for the process, as provided by the search firm, is:

