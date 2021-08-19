Rochester School Board, Police Department parley over school resource officer program

After hours of discussion in multiple meetings, the Rochester School Board is still trying to figure out what direction to take the school resource officer program.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin spoke with the School Board about the program Tuesday. The board ultimately approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the police department by a 6-1 vote. School board member Jess Garcia was the sole dissenting vote.

The School Board and the Police Department approved a contract for the program in April. At the time, however, some School Board members had questions or concerns. Due to timing, the two organizations decided to approve the contract and subsequently hammer out a memorandum of understanding to address some of the concerns that were raised.

"It really, again, from my perspective, expands the scope of relationship building we would expect our SROs to do," said Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin. "To me, that's a really positive thing."

Among other details, the memorandum of understanding states three key roles for resource officers: civic engagement and educator, informal mentor and role model, and law enforcement officer. It includes language that allows officers to wear non-traditional uniforms. It also says that "SROs will meet with students and staff at their assigned home school on a monthly basis to address concerns of students and families."

Board member Cathy Nathan stressed the importance of that ongoing communication between the officers and the students.

"It was really clear there were so many students who do not have any understanding of the role of the SROs," she said about a meeting she attended. "As a board member, I'm going to need to see at the end of the year a systemic effort to reach as many students as possible, because I think that's the only way we're going to get to a better understanding of what the role of an SRO should be and having student feedback that really reflects an authentic student experience."

The school resource officer program isn't new — it's three decades old. However, it has come under scrutiny in recent times as something that critics say is unnecessary and potentially harmful to students who have experienced trauma.

The MOU was meant to address some of the concerns about the program, but some board members still expressed hesitation about it. Garcia, one of the most vocal critics of the program, said on Tuesday that it does not transform the SRO program as much as she would have liked.

"There are some decent changes, particularly around the language, but I feel the document is so vague I don't know what to do with it," she said. "During our last meeting about this, I made it very clear that I wanted a radical re-imagining of what we were going to do differently. And I just don't think that comes across here."

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel, who was not employed by the district during the earlier conversations about SROs, said on Tuesday that an MOU is not the best way to "radically re-imagine" a program. Rather, he said an MOU is a way to better define the relationship between two organizations within the scope of the existing contract.

That said, he voiced optimism about the future of the program.

"A lot of districts have got this wrong, and I think we have an opportunity to get it right," he said.

Although board members approved the MOU on Tuesday, they discussed different ways to continue shaping the program, such as the possibility of creating a task force and investigating what other large school districts have done with their resource officer programs.

Franklin has repeatedly emphasized the benefits of the program. He has said school resource officers are more adequately versed in school environments and, therefore, are more suited to respond to situations on school property than patrol officers.

On Tuesday, he said having officers in the school buildings provides an opportunity for youth to interact with law enforcement in a non-threatening way.

"I can't think of a better place than the safety and security of a school to help a child navigate some of those trauma issues or whatever's triggering them," he said. "I look at this as an opportunity to really get school resource officers in front of kids in a time of non-crisis (and) non-enforcement — in a safe environment to tear down some of those barriers, to build those bridges with the students of the future."

