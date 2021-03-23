SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board prepares community survey for interim superintendent search

The interim position will be for a year's time. The interim position will allow school board to spend more time finding someone to fill the role permanently.

Rochester Public Schools RPS logo
Rochester Public Schools
By Jordan Shearer
March 23, 2021 02:55 AM
Share

Rochester Public Schools is hoping to get some feedback from the public about the qualities they would like to see in an interim superintendent.

The Rochester School Board reviewed on Monday a survey that it plans to send to the community as one of the first steps toward finding a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Michael Muñoz. The board reviewed the proposed survey, as well as a timeline for the rest of the process with Barb Dorn from the Minnesota School Boards Association.

"We are recruiting already and I have to tell you: there's a lot of interest in this position," Dorn said about the interim superintendent opening.

ALSO READ: Rochester Public Schools sells its stake in Eyota land dating back to 1874

ADVERTISEMENT

The school board will discuss the search for an interim superintendent again during a meeting next week. There is no hard timeline for when the survey will come out or when the rest of the search process will unfold. However, Dorn said she could have the job opening posted by April 2.

Dorn said the interim position will be for a year's time. Prior to Monday, the board had indicated it wanted to find an interim superintendent so it could spend more time finding someone to fill the role permanently. Muñoz will remain in the position through the end of June.

The survey includes multiple sections. It asks responders to identify themselves in relation to the school district -- a community member, staff member, parent, student and so on. It includes multiple open-ended and yes-no questions. It also asks participants to select a handful of areas of expertise and personal characteristics from predetermined lists that they think is important for a superintendent to have. The school board spent a portion of Monday fine-tuning the language of the survey.

"This survey is meant to be a top-of-mind, your gut-reaction response," Dorn said. "People who are taking this survey should not overthink it."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link