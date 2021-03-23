Rochester School Board prepares community survey for interim superintendent search

Rochester Public Schools is hoping to get some feedback from the public about the qualities they would like to see in an interim superintendent.

The Rochester School Board reviewed on Monday a survey that it plans to send to the community as one of the first steps toward finding a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Michael Muñoz. The board reviewed the proposed survey, as well as a timeline for the rest of the process with Barb Dorn from the Minnesota School Boards Association.

"We are recruiting already and I have to tell you: there's a lot of interest in this position," Dorn said about the interim superintendent opening.

The school board will discuss the search for an interim superintendent again during a meeting next week. There is no hard timeline for when the survey will come out or when the rest of the search process will unfold. However, Dorn said she could have the job opening posted by April 2.

Dorn said the interim position will be for a year's time. Prior to Monday, the board had indicated it wanted to find an interim superintendent so it could spend more time finding someone to fill the role permanently. Muñoz will remain in the position through the end of June.

The survey includes multiple sections. It asks responders to identify themselves in relation to the school district -- a community member, staff member, parent, student and so on. It includes multiple open-ended and yes-no questions. It also asks participants to select a handful of areas of expertise and personal characteristics from predetermined lists that they think is important for a superintendent to have. The school board spent a portion of Monday fine-tuning the language of the survey.

"This survey is meant to be a top-of-mind, your gut-reaction response," Dorn said. "People who are taking this survey should not overthink it."