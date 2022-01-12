Rochester School Board prepares for upcoming budget shortfall of over $20 million

ROCHESTER – Is Rochester Public Schools going to have to take an axe to its budget or just whittle around the edges? That was one of the questions discussed recently in the face of a growing budget deficit of more than $20 million in the coming years.

RPS Finance Director John Carlson gave a presentation to the School Board Tuesday night during a study session, focused on the best way to handle the forthcoming issue. From there, the board members discussed four possible, broad scenarios they could take to address the situation.

The school board did not spend any time discussing what programs would need to be cut. Rather, the meeting was spent picking a rough road map on how to deal with the deficit over the next few years. Pekel said he would bring the topic back to the table Jan. 25. From there, the administration will begin soliciting feedback from various stakeholders within the district.

“The thing that keeps me up at night – and will keep me up at night through the rest of this process – is that $7 million doesn’t mean anything to me in terms of what is the direct impact on the children,” board member Jess Garcia said. “So, yes. (we need to know) what things may go away. In very explicit terms, I would want to see what that means to the children in the classrooms.”

All four scenarios told a harsh tale: a growing financial deficit. According to the projections, the district would have a deficit of $23 million during the 2023 fiscal year. That would then grow to $26.4 million during the 2024 fiscal year and then to more than $33 million during the 2025 fiscal year.

For perspective, the district’s general fund for 2021-22 was $245 million.

There are several reasons for the upcoming budget shortfall. One is that the district is in the process of opening several new buildings, which bring along new overhead expenses. The situation also was compounded by the fact that roughly 600 students left the district during the pandemic. Since school districts receive funding on a per-pupil basis, that represented a large cut for RPS.

"That loss of students is dropping down our projected revenue number," Carlson said. "So the revenues have gone down, the expenses have gone up, and the gap between those has widened."

The four possible scenarios the board members discussed include many of the same solutions to varying degrees. They take into account the district’s remaining COVID relief funding, as well as the district’s unassigned fund balance (also known as its reserve funding). They all include various forms of budget reductions. They also all assume voters will approve increasing the per-pupil operating referendum from $802 to $1,829.

The board members generally agreed on some variation between two of the four options. The first option would require $4.8 million of budget cuts in fiscal year 2023, followed by $11.4 million in budget cuts the next year. The second option would have $7 million in budget cuts each of the two years.

Those budget cuts would be even larger if voters do not approve of an increase in the district’s operating referendum.

Echoing Garcia’s comments, board member Melissa Amundsen spoke about how she would much rather see a “tightening of the belt” if possible, rather than cutting programs or services completely at the risk of not bringing them back in the future.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel stressed the importance of maintaining the district’s enrollment. He referenced the public school system of St. Paul as an example, explaining that only 45% of families with school-age children use that system for their educational needs.

“We must always be laser focused on being the provider of choice,” Pekel said. “Because that is kind of quick sand when you don’t maintain enrollment…We always need to be obsessively vigilant about those enrollment numbers. We can never remind ourselves enough about the critical nature of offering content that’s appealing to Rochester families.”