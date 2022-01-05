Rochester School Board releases mid-year review of Superintendent Kent Pekel

Mid-way through his one-year contract, the Rochester School Board has issued a summary of its review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.

The board released the summary during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The summary included several components. The first was a brief comment about the three goals Pekel developed with the board at the beginning of his term. Pekel provided a self-assessment of his work toward those goals at an earlier meeting.

The first goal included the development of a strategic action plan for the district. The second included the implementation of a plan to keep schools safe and open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The third was to "build the capacity of the new office of diversity equity and inclusion."

In the summary, the board said "the interim Superintendent is making effective progress towards all three goals."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second portion of the summary, the board released the results of a survey it sent out to 36 cabinet members and lead principals as well as 54 community group representatives.

The summary gave the overall score from the survey:

"On the traits of strategic planning and growth; collaborative leadership; community and parent/caregiver engagement; and student leadership, aggregate scores were effective or highly effective each."

"On the trait of budget and finance, confidence was expressed in the interim superintendent's background and expertise but with a tenure of only five months, there was not yet an extensive basis for an evaluation of his work with this district at that time."

"On the traits of being an effective communicator; approachable and personable; honest and ethical; a problem solver; and transparent, the aggregate scores were effective and highly effective for each."

In the third section of the summary, the board provided a number of notes under the areas of "strengths" and "suggested areas for continuing focus."

Strengths of Kent Pekel:



Impressive research background

Ability to prioritize multiple challenges and crises

Tireless work ethic

Commitment to continuous learning and improvement

Active presence, both in social media and community engagement

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Expertise in strategic planning

Suggested areas for continuing focus:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Balancing the speed and efficacy of progress with the importance of ensuring a positive culture and strong relationships."

"Ensuring judicious oversight of the RPS budget and finance."

While the summary included generally optimistic reviews, Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said the district is in the process of launching its search for a permanent superintendent.

Marvin said the district has sent out requests to search firms about the process.

The board previously indicated that the interim superintendent would be able to apply for the permanent position if they so chose. At the beginning of his term with RPS, Pekel indicated he would apply for that permanent role if the interim position went well.