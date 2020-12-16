SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board reviews survey results on boundaries

The survey option that received the highest number of selections was that the school district should "attempt to create boundaries that assign students to their closest school."

ISD535 Boundary Map
ISD535 Boundary Map
By Jordan Shearer
December 15, 2020 11:42 PM
Share

The Rochester School Board reviewed on Tuesday the results of a community survey that asked participants to identify factors they would value in the process of redrawing the district's boundaries.

The school district is in the process of redrawing its boundaries since it's adding a new elementary school and a new middle school, both of which are under construction. The district is also rebuilding two of its existing elementary schools.

The survey asked participants to select four "guiding principles" that were most important to them.

Scott Leopold with Cooperative Strategies, the company consulting the district with the project, said the survey is meant to serve as a general guide for the district's administration.

"I don't think we have to say 'lets pick four and that's all we're going to look at.' I think that this gives us a barometer of how the community may react to certain options," Leopold said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leopold said there were about 600 respondents to the survey.

The option that received the highest number of selections was that the school district should "attempt to create boundaries that assign students to their closest school."

The second top option was "attempt to create boundaries that align feeder patterns (example: one elementary school feeds into one middle school.)"

The third-most selected option was "attempt to create boundaries that prepare the district to grow with minimal future boundary changes."'

The fourth-ost selected option was "attempt to create boundaries that maximize walkability and minimize busing."

At 357, parents and guardians of elementary school students made up the largest group of respondents. There also were 209 middle school parents and guardians, 167 high school parents and guardians, and 10 current RPS students who responded to the survey, among various other groups.

In addition to reviewing the results of the survey, the School Board discussed the creation of the boundary change advisory committee. Finance Director John Carlson said they received 82 applications from individuals wanting to serve on the committee. Leopold said it would be good to have a committee of 20 to 30 people.

The School Board decided to let the consulting firm select the members to serve on the committee.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTERROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link