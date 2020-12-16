Rochester School Board reviews survey results on boundaries

The Rochester School Board reviewed on Tuesday the results of a community survey that asked participants to identify factors they would value in the process of redrawing the district's boundaries.

The school district is in the process of redrawing its boundaries since it's adding a new elementary school and a new middle school, both of which are under construction. The district is also rebuilding two of its existing elementary schools.

The survey asked participants to select four "guiding principles" that were most important to them.

Scott Leopold with Cooperative Strategies, the company consulting the district with the project, said the survey is meant to serve as a general guide for the district's administration.

"I don't think we have to say 'lets pick four and that's all we're going to look at.' I think that this gives us a barometer of how the community may react to certain options," Leopold said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leopold said there were about 600 respondents to the survey.

The option that received the highest number of selections was that the school district should "attempt to create boundaries that assign students to their closest school."

The second top option was "attempt to create boundaries that align feeder patterns (example: one elementary school feeds into one middle school.)"

The third-most selected option was "attempt to create boundaries that prepare the district to grow with minimal future boundary changes."'

The fourth-ost selected option was "attempt to create boundaries that maximize walkability and minimize busing."

At 357, parents and guardians of elementary school students made up the largest group of respondents. There also were 209 middle school parents and guardians, 167 high school parents and guardians, and 10 current RPS students who responded to the survey, among various other groups.

In addition to reviewing the results of the survey, the School Board discussed the creation of the boundary change advisory committee. Finance Director John Carlson said they received 82 applications from individuals wanting to serve on the committee. Leopold said it would be good to have a committee of 20 to 30 people.

The School Board decided to let the consulting firm select the members to serve on the committee.