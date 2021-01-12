SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester School Board to host listening session Thursday

The school district has provided links where members of the public can participate in the session as well as submit questions in advance. Participants also will be able to submit questions in real time during the listening session.

Rochester Public Schools RPS logo
Rochester Public Schools
By Jordan Shearer
January 12, 2021 05:27 AM
The Rochester School Board will hold a listening session on Thursday to hear from families about the process of returning students to the classroom.

The listening session will be at 6 p.m., Thursday. The meeting will be livestreamed over Microsoft Teams . Once the meeting is completed, it will be available to be viewed on the district's YouTube channel. The district also has provided a link for participants to ask questions in advance , if they'd like. That link to ask questions in advance will close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. However, participants also will be able to ask questions in real time during the event.

Rochester School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin could not be reached Monday for comment about the listening session.

The session came about because some parents are upset by the district's approach to returning students to the classroom. Last week, the board approved a plan that would gradually return elementary students to the hybrid-learning model. Board members said they would revisit the issue during their Feb. 2 meeting to determine if elementary students could return to the in-person learning model.

A group of parents was planning to hold a protest outside the Edison Building at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, urging the district to take faster action in returning students to in-person learning. That protest was put on hold once it was announced that the school board was scheduling the listening session. Some individuals have indicated they still intend to show up Tuesday and let their feelings be known.

