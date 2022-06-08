SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20 million ahead of approving the budget

“That’s the good news in all this,” RPS Finance Director John Carlson said. “Nothing drastic was changed.”

RPS School Board
A school board meeting takes place Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Rochester Public Schools Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 08, 2022 03:40 PM
ROCHESTER — After trims and cuts and reorganizations, the deficit of Rochester Public Schools has been reduced by nearly $20 million for the coming year.

The remaining deficit for 2022-2023 will be covered by the district's fund balance.

The School Board on Tuesday reviewed the budget for 2022-23. The board will officially approve the document by July 1, giving the public a chance to comment on it. The board also reviewed the five-year financial forecast, taking a look at how the bank book will look down the road.

“For the last few years, we’ve actually been running surpluses, so we’ve been building our fund balance for such a time as this when maybe we need to withdraw a little bit,” RPS Finance Director John Carlson said.

The unassigned fund balance, which is essentially the district’s savings account, is expected to be 12.6% of the budget at the end of the 2021-22 year. Because the fund balance is being used to whittle down some of the deficit, it will go down to 11.6% of the budget by the end of 2022-23.

According to the school district’s policy, it’s only required to keep the fund balance at 6%, meaning it has been more than double what it’s supposed to be. However, the five-year forecast shows that fund balance getting smaller and smaller until it goes into the negative, assuming nothing is done to correct it.

The total expenditure budget for the 2022-23 year is $388 million.

The deficit existed in the general fund, which is the largest single fund in the district's budget. For 2022-23, the expenditures in the general fund are forecast to be $256.3 million, and the revenues are projected at $252 million, creating the remaining $4.3 million deficit.

The district will absorb that remaining deficit with its fund balance.

There are a number of assumptions built into the budget that could change. For example, state funding for schools is based on enrollment. The district is assuming it will have 17,642 students during the upcoming year. Also, the district could end up receiving more state aid than originally planned.

The school district dealt with the $23 million deficit through multiple avenues. For example, it dedicated $9.3 million of its COVID relief funding to the problem. It cut forecasted spending by $7 million, delayed transfers of funds in the amount of $2.2 million, and canceled facility leases in the amount of $200,000.

Superintendent Kent Pekel also described a reorganization of the district’s central office. He said part of that was to align the district with its new strategic plan. But, it also resulted in savings of more than $300,000.

Although the budget for the coming year is mostly ready, the process of finding cuts still isn’t over. The district plans to cut another $7 million during the 2023-24 year as well.

In spite of the large deficit the district had to deal with, the only program it cut that directly affected students was INCubatoredu, a business development initiative. Carlson said the district would have considered getting rid of that program even in a good year, though, since it didn't have the enrollment needed to sustain itself.

“That’s the good news in all this,” Carlson told the Post Bulletin. “Nothing drastic was changed.”

