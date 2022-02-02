Rochester school officials unconcerned with previous failed effort by superintendent search firm

ROCHESTER — As Rochester Public Schools searches for a new superintendent, local officials are unconcerned about a previous, failed effort in Minneapolis associated with the search firm RPS has contracted with.

RPS approved an agreement with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) in January. The board and firm have since worked out a timeline for the process of finding and interviewing candidates for the superintendent position.

The fact that the firm, which operates on a national level, doesn't have a perfect track record is to be expected, officials say.

"We're not just relying on the search firm for vetting superintendent candidates. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said school board member Melissa Amundsen.

According to the publication Education Week, HYA was working with the Minneapolis School Board in 2015 to find a superintendent there. The process continued until the district started narrowing in on a preferred candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board ended negotiations with the candidate, Sergio Páez, a day after a district attorney in Massachusetts launched an investigation into allegations of abuse at a school where Páez previously worked.

The Minneapolis School Board discontinued using HYA after that situation. Representatives from the Minneapolis School Board did not respond to a request for comment.

Ted Blaesing, a senior associate with HYA, said the allegations in Massachusetts did not exist during the initial vetting process. Blaesing noted that the allegations against Páez were ultimately dropped.

"Those accusations came to the forefront after we had presented Sergio as a candidate," said Blaesing.

He added that there also were no indications during their vetting process that any allegations would be made.

"Everybody had wonderful things to say about him," he said.

Amundsen said it would be difficult to find a search firm without failed attempts. One of the reasons she was impressed with HYA, she said, is that the firm offers an additional third-party background check.

Although the situation with Páez happened in Minneapolis, the possibility of having a controversial candidate slip through the cracks would not be a new issue for Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have had problems where candidates haven't been fully vetted," Amundsen said.

She named one troublesome superintendent in Rochester's past, Romain Dallemand. After his time in Rochester, Dallemand served eight months in prison for tax evasion that he committed during his time at another school district.

RPS selected HYA based on a written proposal, an interview, and the cost of the firm's service. The firm was one of five to submit proposals and one of four that the district interviewed. A point system was created based on those various factors, and HYA was the firm with the highest score from the group.

Like Amundsen, the administration of RPS indicated that it would be hard to find a search firm without any negative results.

"The School Board has stated that they plan to run a thorough, transparent search process with the support of HYA," RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler said in an email.