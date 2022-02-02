SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester school officials unconcerned with previous failed effort by superintendent search firm

"We're not just relying on the search firm. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said Melissa Amundsen, one of the board members involved in the search firm selection process.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
February 02, 2022 11:19 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — As Rochester Public Schools searches for a new superintendent, local officials are unconcerned about a previous, failed effort in Minneapolis associated with the search firm RPS has contracted with.

RPS approved an agreement with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) in January. The board and firm have since worked out a timeline for the process of finding and interviewing candidates for the superintendent position.

The fact that the firm, which operates on a national level, doesn't have a perfect track record is to be expected, officials say.

"We're not just relying on the search firm for vetting superintendent candidates. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said school board member Melissa Amundsen.

According to the publication Education Week, HYA was working with the Minneapolis School Board in 2015 to find a superintendent there. The process continued until the district started narrowing in on a preferred candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board ended negotiations with the candidate, Sergio Páez, a day after a district attorney in Massachusetts launched an investigation into allegations of abuse at a school where Páez previously worked.

The Minneapolis School Board discontinued using HYA after that situation. Representatives from the Minneapolis School Board did not respond to a request for comment.

Ted Blaesing, a senior associate with HYA, said the allegations in Massachusetts did not exist during the initial vetting process. Blaesing noted that the allegations against Páez were ultimately dropped.

"Those accusations came to the forefront after we had presented Sergio as a candidate," said Blaesing.

Also Read
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Matthew Stolle
Local
Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle talks 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
February 02, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November
Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, purchased Rochester's River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.
February 02, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Abdusalam Omar Hussein.
Local
Rochester man charged in November 2019 shooting ruled incompetent
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Hayne found 41-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein incompetent. Hussein had pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. .
February 02, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

He added that there also were no indications during their vetting process that any allegations would be made.

"Everybody had wonderful things to say about him," he said.

Amundsen said it would be difficult to find a search firm without failed attempts. One of the reasons she was impressed with HYA, she said, is that the firm offers an additional third-party background check.

Although the situation with Páez happened in Minneapolis, the possibility of having a controversial candidate slip through the cracks would not be a new issue for Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have had problems where candidates haven't been fully vetted," Amundsen said.

She named one troublesome superintendent in Rochester's past, Romain Dallemand. After his time in Rochester, Dallemand served eight months in prison for tax evasion that he committed during his time at another school district.

RPS selected HYA based on a written proposal, an interview, and the cost of the firm's service. The firm was one of five to submit proposals and one of four that the district interviewed. A point system was created based on those various factors, and HYA was the firm with the highest score from the group.

Like Amundsen, the administration of RPS indicated that it would be hard to find a search firm without any negative results.

"The School Board has stated that they plan to run a thorough, transparent search process with the support of HYA," RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler said in an email.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Local
GOP's harshest critic of Walz's shutdown pandemic policies wins GOP straw poll
Area Republicans says win gives Scott Jensen momentum, but doesn't make him shoo-in for endorsement
February 02, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
01 Kasson-Mantorville Art Teacher Kristin Wishy
Exclusive
Local
Kasson-Mantorville's Wishy inspires kids with her passion for art
Elementary art teacher is one of 77 nominees for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
February 02, 2022 07:53 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Tea Time Lydia Bell.JPG
Members Only
Local
Boba tea trend takes root in Rochester
Popular Asian tea with boba pearls, made from starch of tapioca root, is gaining popularity in Minnesota.
February 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester Public Schools resurrects role of research and analysis director
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 02, 2022 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link