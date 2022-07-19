Rochester school resource officers seen as proving benefit worth reducing the price for service

ROCHESTER — A contract calling for the city to provide five school resource officers to serve nine Rochester schools doesn’t cover the city’s costs.

“We believe it’s a fair split of cost at this point,” Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell told the Rochester City Council of the agreement approved by the Rochester School Board last month.

Council member Molly Dennis raised the issue Monday as the council was set to approve the contract calling for Rochester Public Schools to pay $28,753 a month for the officers’ services.

“We’re talking about the budget, and the biggest piece of our budget – $33 million – is the police department, so I wanted to have … an explanation of how it works when officers are contracted through the school district or any other entity,” she said, asking if other options exist to cut costs.

Stilwell said the school agreement is unique, since other requests for dedicated officers at an event or location require full payment of related expenses.

“We have an agreement with Mayo Clinic to provide hospital resource officers, which is fully funded,” he said. “They pay for everything.

“We have various – we call extra-duty work – where any business can call us,” he said, noting the city is fully reimbursed for the special report.

He said the agreement with the school district is considered to be a benefit to the city, as well as the schools.

“It’s a partnership for us to be in that environment and do the work that needs to be done,” he said. “I know I don’t need to tell you, but what happens in the schools transfers into the community at 3 o’clock in the afternoon and over the weekend.”

He said the dedicated school resource officers help address some issues before they leave the school.

He pointed to other communities that have scaled back similar programs and estimated officers are still in schools throughout the day, but the difference is the training.

Each call in those communities could be answered by a different officer, which Stilwell said reduces the ability to train key staff to address unique student mental health issues and get to know what resources are available to students.

“We don’t believe there would be less police in the schools if we pulled them out of there, but we do believe it would be less-qualified police,” he said.

He said the Rochester Police Department has worked closely with the school board to get its full support of the program, despite some members’ early hesitancy.

Some of that work was an effort to amend the annual contract to recognize disparities in the community and strive to not criminalize normal student behaviors.

Council member Patrick Keane said he was aware of concerns raised by some students in 2020.

“I was distressed at the number of young people who wanted to see police out of their schools,” he said, but added he has since learned that surveys show 90% of the students wanted the dedicated officers in the schools.

The council voted 7-0 to approve the contract.

The contract calls for one officer to be dedicated to serving the district's Pheonix Academy, while others split time between an assigned high schools and a middle school.