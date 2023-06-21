Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Schools look to 2024-25, hoping to add staff days and transition students to semester schedule

The days set aside for staff development would represent a return from when the district initially tried the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks about the district's budget during a school board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER — Looking more than a year down the road, Rochester Public Schools is hoping to add four staff development days to the 2024-25 calendar as well as transition all students to a semester schedule.

The School Board will vote on the proposed calendar during its next meeting. If approved, the addition of days set aside for staff development would be a return to a strategy that came out of the era of distance learning.

"I'm recommending that we bring back something that we tried last year as a response to the COVID pandemic — but this year for educational purposes," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "They proved to be highly productive days for our staff to undertake two related activities."

One of those activities, Pekel said, is professional development related to academics and "meeting student needs." The second, he said, is that it allows individual educators to plan and adapt curriculum to their classrooms.

The superintendent also said the days would be specifically planned mid-week to make it clear they are not meant for extended weekends. They also would be placed in stretches of the calendar that are far from other days off.

"We know that not having students report is a challenge for some of our families," Pekel said. "We want them to know we wouldn't recommend this if it wasn't highly beneficial to their children. It's not a day off. It is a critical day to do some heavy lifting."

In addition to the days for staff development, the 2024-25 calendar may include some other changes.

One is that the year would begin earlier than normal, allowing the year to subsequently end earlier than normal. Back to School Week would start on Aug. 19, 2024.

The proposed calendar would also move all students to a semester system. In recent years elementary students have been on a trimester schedule and secondary students have been on quarter schedule.

"A very important shift in this calendar schedule is that we would be moving the whole district to a semester schedule," Pekel said. "We think this will have significant benefits for both families and staff and district operations to have us all on the same calendar."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
