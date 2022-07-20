Rochester Schools Superintendent does not recommend reinstating four networking days this year

ROCHESTER — Teachers may not have the four days set aside for networking and planning that they had last year.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel told the School Board on Tuesday that he's not recommending an amendment to the calendar to accommodate the four networking and planning days.

"The feedback that we received from staff, I have to say, was overwhelmingly positive and appreciative of those days," Pekel said about the days set aside last year. "It created a hardship for some parents who depend on our schools for child care, for young children in particular."

The school district implemented the four days last year as an emergency measure to give teachers a chance to network, plan and recover from the stress of returning to in-person learning.

Pekel said that if the district does decide to bring the planning days back, they would announce it well in advance.

He also said that if the district does choose to implement the networking days again, they would be in the middle of the week during stretches of time when there is not otherwise a built-in break.

"If it does appear that that is a strategy we want to utilize again, we would strongly endeavor to give families at least two months notice so that they could make adjustments," Pekel said.