Rochester Schools, teachers union agree on magic of snow days

ROCHESTER — It didn't take long to realize that the thought of replacing snow days with online learning was a notion so ridiculous it could have been thought up by AI-powered robot overlords determined to ruin a perfectly good day off with technology.

Robot conspiracy or not, school-aged kids in Rochester can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment following another round of negotiations between Rochester Public Schools and the district's teachers union, The Rochester Education Association.

"We jointly agree it's not a good structure for kids," Superintendent Kent Pekel said about e-learning. "It's not about teachers' unwillingness to do it; it's not about our unwillingness to get kids devices. It's just not a productive educational structure."

The two entities are currently working on the details of the contract that will guide the relationship between teachers and the district from 2023-25. Technically speaking, nothing in the proposed contract is official until it's approved much later in the process. But, it doesn't look either side has a desire to pursue e-Learning days.

Karl Bakken, director of human resources, said RPS will continue to monitor what other districts are doing and see what best practices are in the future. But through 2024-25, it looks like snow days will continue to be considered sacred.

Even some parents were advocates for the longstanding tradition. Chris Reed, who's one of the teachers taking part in the REA negotiations team, described an email she received from a parent who was determined to let their child have a day off.

"They said they wanted their daughter to experience a traditional snow day," Reed said. "That (the) child had plans to play in the snow, build LEGOs and read books. And I thought that was great."

As hard as it may be to imagine snow in the height of summer, thousands of students will have a boardroom of adults to thank for their academic reprieve as they fly down a snowy hill this winter.

They will have to remember, though, that snow days can become a double-edged sword.

"Obviously, if we have too many of them, we'll add days in June, and everyone will hate me," Pekel said.

Broadening the definition of family

In addition to snow days, the two sides of the negotiating table came to a general agreement to broaden the definition of the concept of family for teachers requesting bereavement leave.

The existing contract allows teachers to take a bereavement absence "for death in the family."

In recognition of the evolving structure of today's households, the REA requested to change the language to be more inclusive.

"Some people talk about how their family is defined a little differently than others," REA President Vince Wagner said during an earlier meeting in the negotiation process.

Under the basic agreement the two sides came to, the proposed language for the new contract will allow a bereavement absence "for death of a family member, or other relationship of comparable importance to the employee."