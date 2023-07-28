Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Schools, teachers union agree on magic of snow days

The two entities are currently working on the details of the contract that will guide the relationship between teachers and the district from 2023-25.

b5fb8fe20b54ca752fadf7aac8eee3f4.jpg
Snow days like this will continue to exist locally, as Rochester Public Schools and the Rochester Education Association agreed not to pursue E-Learning for days with detrimental weather as part of the teachers contract that the two entities are currently negotiating.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 3:29 PM

ROCHESTER — It didn't take long to realize that the thought of replacing snow days with online learning was a notion so ridiculous it could have been thought up by AI-powered robot overlords determined to ruin a perfectly good day off with technology.

Robot conspiracy or not, school-aged kids in Rochester can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment following another round of negotiations between Rochester Public Schools and the district's teachers union, The Rochester Education Association.

"We jointly agree it's not a good structure for kids," Superintendent Kent Pekel said about e-learning. "It's not about teachers' unwillingness to do it; it's not about our unwillingness to get kids devices. It's just not a productive educational structure."

Find more news important to you

The two entities are currently working on the details of the contract that will guide the relationship between teachers and the district from 2023-25. Technically speaking, nothing in the proposed contract is official until it's approved much later in the process. But, it doesn't look either side has a desire to pursue e-Learning days.

Karl Bakken, director of human resources, said RPS will continue to monitor what other districts are doing and see what best practices are in the future. But through 2024-25, it looks like snow days will continue to be considered sacred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even some parents were advocates for the longstanding tradition. Chris Reed, who's one of the teachers taking part in the REA negotiations team, described an email she received from a parent who was determined to let their child have a day off.

"They said they wanted their daughter to experience a traditional snow day," Reed said. "That (the) child had plans to play in the snow, build LEGOs and read books. And I thought that was great."

As hard as it may be to imagine snow in the height of summer, thousands of students will have a boardroom of adults to thank for their academic reprieve as they fly down a snowy hill this winter.

They will have to remember, though, that snow days can become a double-edged sword.

"Obviously, if we have too many of them, we'll add days in June, and everyone will hate me," Pekel said.

Broadening the definition of family

In addition to snow days, the two sides of the negotiating table came to a general agreement to broaden the definition of the concept of family for teachers requesting bereavement leave.

The existing contract allows teachers to take a bereavement absence "for death in the family."

In recognition of the evolving structure of today's households, the REA requested to change the language to be more inclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some people talk about how their family is defined a little differently than others," REA President Vince Wagner said during an earlier meeting in the negotiation process.

Under the basic agreement the two sides came to, the proposed language for the new contract will allow a bereavement absence "for death of a family member, or other relationship of comparable importance to the employee."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested in child pornography investigation
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
OPPENHEIMER
Arts and Entertainment
From Rochester to Los Alamos, Oppenheimer's connection to Southeast Minnesota
9h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Redhawks player.jpg
Prep
Redhawks save their pitching, fall to Eden Prairie, but earn spot in final eight of state tournament
22m ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
20230727_113221.jpg
Business
The Nordic Shop will soon expand in the Rochester's downtown Galleria At University Square Mall
10h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester As
Members Only
Prep
Rochester A's Legion baseball national championship ride of 2003 left an indelible mark
11h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Members Only
Prep
In a few short months, Alec Sadowy transforms from newcomer to leader for Rochester Redhawks
11h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck