News | Local
Rochester seasonal parking requirements to begin Nov. 1

Residential parking rules are returning to provide seasonal access for snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.

Seasonal parking is in effect from Nov. 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023 in Rochester.
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 04:57 PM
ROCHESTER — Alternate-side parking will again have Rochester residents looking at their calendars when they park for the night.

Seasonal parking requirements for the Rochester begin Nov. 1.

The alternate-side parking requirements annually run from Nov. 1 to April 1 for vehicles parked on city streets and in cul-de-sacs.

The seasonal parking requirements are in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.

“By following alternate side parking requirements, Rochester residents and guests are helping our crews be more efficient and effective with seasonal maintenance activities," Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri said in a statement announcing the start of the seasonal requirements. "Our streets will be easier and safer to navigate all winter long.”

The seasonal policy limits on-street parking to alternate sides of the street between 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make way for snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.

Under the policy, vehicles will park on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even, and they are parked on the odd side on odd calendar dates.

Cars can be parked on both sides of the street in the evening hours, but drivers should consider the next day's requirements when parking overnight.

Also under the policy:

  • Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.
  • Alternate-side parking does not apply to metered spaces. However, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.
  • Alternate side parking is not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side of the street.

More information, including translated versions of frequently asked questions, is available online at rochestermn.gov/winter.

Alternate language videos:

In Spanish

In Somali

