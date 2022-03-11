SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester seeking ethics board applicants

Three seats on the volunteer board will be filled after terms expire April 30.

Rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 11, 2022 01:32 PM
ROCHESTER — Applications for three seats on Rochester’s Ethical Practices Board are being sought.

The Ethical Practices Board consists of seven city residents and provides input and decisions based on the city’s established Code of Ethics.

“Getting involved in the Ethical Practices Board is a great way to develop a better understanding of how our city government works, and the checks and balances that are in place to ensure fairness, openness and transparency in the actions of elected and appointed city officials as well as city employees,” Board Chairman Peter Amadio said in a statement announcing the opening for applicants.

Members serve three-year terms, with the possibility of holding two consecutive terms, if approved by the selection committee.

Three current members have terms that end April 30.

Responsibilities of the Board include:

  • To review and make findings concerning any alleged violation of Rochester Code Chapter 2-16 by any public official.
  • To make notifications, extend deadlines, conduct investigations, make findings of fact, conclusions of law and order, review allegations, and conduct hearings as needed to decide specific cases in which a violation of Rochester Code Chapter 2-16 is alleged.
  • To report its findings regarding any complaint to the person’s Appointing Authority and to the City Administrator.
  • To issue ethics opinions to public officials regarding the propriety of any matter within the Board’s jurisdiction.
  • To conduct a preliminary investigation of a filed complaint, or of any circumstance or situation of which the Board may become aware that appears to violate any provision of Rochester Code Chapter 2-16.
  • To cooperate with the Human Resources department in the design of ethics education seminars, and to promote the city's ethics program and high ethical standards in City government.
  • To make recommendations for changes to the Code of Ethics or the governing ordinance which the Board believes would enhance their purpose.

Meetings are held typically once a month during weekday hours with administrative staff provided by the City Attorney’s office.
Applications for the volunteer board positions are being taken through March 31 on the city’s website at www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions .

All appointments to the Ethical Practices Board are made by a three-person selection committee. The committee members defined by the ordinance governing the board are the University of Minnesota Rochester chancellor, the president of Rochester Community and Technical College and the highest-ranking member of the Olmsted County Bar Association who is not employed by the city.

