Rochester seeking middle ground for masks

Middle ground is being sought as the potential for a new Rochester mask mandate continues to be discussed.

“I think there needs to be some perhaps continued discussion so that whatever direction we go, we target the audiences most at risk,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said Monday, pointing to a desire not to be overly restrictive.

Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis, however, said she’d support a requirement amid the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“I'm supporting a mask mandate, because I think it’s inevitable the way this virus is going,” she said.

With 174 new confirmed COVID cases reported in Olmsted County during the seven-day period ending Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the region to have a high level of community transmission.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 5.28%, with 4,829 tests given in the last week, up by 27% over the previous seven days.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the city is in a different situation than when the last spike in COVID cases was seen, due to a high vaccination rate. At the same time, she acknowledged the virus has also changed.

“We have the delta variant, which is spreading much more quickly,” she said.

To respond to the new circumstances, Zelms said city staff is working to develop a potential face-covering requirement that would protect people in the community who cannot be vaccinated, including youth younger than 12 and people with medical restrictions.

She said it could mean requiring masks in locations and at events that include people who might not have a choice to be vaccinated.

Finding the right language will be a challenge, she added, noting it still could be more palatable than a sweeping mandate.

“That is something we would be looking at doing and could be bringing to you in the future, while we’re continuing to look at the transmission rates,” she told the city council Monday.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she supports taking a focused approach, adding that the city should work with the Rochester School District to address concerns related to youth.

“I would be supportive of finding a middle ground without necessarily putting the onus on business owners in our community to have to self-enforce,” she said.

Dennis said a citywide mandate would allow businesses who want to enforce a requirement without taking heat for the move by pointing to the city.

Additionally, she said she’s heard from several residents, including Mayo Clinic staff members, who want a citywide mask mandate.

The other council members voiced various support for waiting and watching as the data unfolds and city staff looks at the available options.

The city implemented a mask mandate for city-operated buildings last week.

Zelms said the move was “in order to be able to reduce the transmission across our organization, because it’s important for us to be able to provide service to the public.”

She said the city is also looking to modify how public meetings are conducted to help reduce the potential for spreading the virus.

While the state emergency was used to move meetings online until recently, Zelms said the international pandemic status continues to provide the city with some flexibility.

Council, committee and commission meetings are expected to move online unless enough physical space is available to use a hybrid format, with some people meeting in person.

Zelms said the changes are part of what will be an ongoing discussion for the city council.

“I appreciate all the passion, data and concerns that are coming forward,” she said.