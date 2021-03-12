Rochester seeks input on city growth

The public's input on Rochester's strategy for urban growth is being gathered through a 14-question survey.

The city included a growth management strategy and urban growth map in its 2018 comprehensive plan update, but recent sewer and transportation efforts require additional updates to the overall strategy.

“Planning 2 Success 2040 was developed with input from thousands of Rochester residents and provides a roadmap for to guide the development and growth of Rochester in a sustainable and fiscally responsible manner,” Cindy Steinhauser, director of Rochester Community Development, said of the comprehensive plan. “The growth management strategy is an important part of this document and we support the (Rochester) City Council’s vision of a more transparent government by further engaging the Rochester community on the urban growth map.”

The map identifies developed land, fringe suburban land and agricultural areas that could accommodate urban development during the next 30 to 50 years. The potential for development is based on sewer systems, upgraded transportation systems, parks and other utilities.

The map will ultimately guide the city’s future sewer infrastructure, transportation and other investments.

The related work will also be used in considering annexation requests, offering predictability for residents, developers and others.

To gather community input regarding four options proposed for future investment to support future growth, the city has set up an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/2e7hpspz , which will remain open until March 21.

The growth management strategy will be on the Rochester City Council’s study session agenda on April 12.