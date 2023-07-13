Rochester sees increase in proposed affordable housing projects

ROCHESTER — At least seven affordable housing projects are expected to be in the mix among applications of state housing support this year.

In recent years, two to three multi-family projects have applied for state tax credits each year, with one or two approved, along with projects that support the creation of single-family homes.

Applications for the next round of credits are due this week.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is submitting its second application for a proposed senior housing project along Mayowood Road, after failing to receive approval last year.

He said he welcomes the added local competition.

“While it makes it more difficult for any individual project to be funded, including ours, this is locally good news,” he said. “It’s great to see the significant interest in affordable housing in Olmsted County.”

Minnesota Housing officials review applications each year, providing a mix of tax credits and other support to projects that are designed to keep rents below market rate.

Projects are scored based on a variety of factors, including location, the type of housing, the level of local support, and the targeted affordability of the housing.

The projects being proposed in Rochester could provide a mix of affordability for people earning from 30% to 60% of the area median income. “Affordable” is defined as anything that requires a household to spend 30% or less of its income on housing.

Using current Minnesota Housing guidelines, 30% of the area median income in Olmsted County is $25,890 a year for an individual and $36,960 for a family of four.

An individual earning $51,780 a year or less qualifies for housing designated as affordable for people earning 60% of the area median income, with a family of four earning $73,920 or less qualifying for the same 60% level.

Rents based on the income brackets would range from $647 for a studio apartment and $831 for a two-bedroom apartment at 30% AMI to $1,294 for a studio and $1,661 for a two-bedroom apartment at 60% AMI.

Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, said the seven proposed projects receiving support from the Rochester City Council appear to be competitive but will likely face stiff competition at the state level.

“They only have so much funding to give out,” he said of Minnesota Housing.

Jill Mazullo, Minnesota Housing’s communications director, said the state office has more resources this year, compared to past years, but it also expects to receive more applications seeking support.

“In a typical year, we are able to fund 1 in 4 to 1 in five applications,” she said. “We know there won’t be sufficient resources to select all applications.”

Dan Collison, director of business development and public affairs for Sherman Associates, which is seeking state tax credits to help keep rent low in a planned 84-unit apartment building north of the Mayo Civic Center, said the competition means there is a need for flexibility.

“We try to create multiple paths,” he said.

Dunn said he hopes other developers have the same mindset as they wait to hear whether the state awards them tax credits in December.

“I’m hopeful that projects that are not funded will continue to work with us to find ways for us to be funded in the future,” he said.

Where are the proposed affordable housing projects in Rochester?

Rochester projects that have sought city support for planned applications are:

Eastside Apartments

Three Rivers Community Action is proposing a 40-unit apartment building with underground parking to be built along the northside of Fourth Street Southeast, between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

According to a city report, the building would have nine one-bedroom apartments, with five reserved for people with disabilities and four dedicated to people who have experienced homelessness.

The remaining 31 units would be two-bedroom apartments.

Rents are proposed to range from being considered affordable to households earning 30% to 60% the area median income.

Svenby reported Three Rivers has indicated it will seek tax increment financing for financial support for the project, if 4% or 9% state tax credits are received.

If the state support is obtained, First Homes is expected to donate a lot it owns on the block to the project.

Marion Woods

A proposed 60-unit apartment building at 2345 Marion Road SE would have 12 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, 12 three-bedroom units, and four four-bedroom units, according to a city report.

The project proposed by 2345 Marion Road LLC is expected to provide four units housing for high-priority homeless and 10 units for people with disabilities.

Rents on 40 of the apartments are expected to be deemed affordable for people earning 50% of the area median income, while the other 20 units would be affordable to people earning 30% of the area median income.

Svenby said the developer has indicated it will tax increment financing, with the potential dollar amount estimated at $272,322, based on 15 years of support.

Mayowood II

Olmsted County is planning a 36-unit apartment building at 1001 Mayowood Road SW, which would serve residents 55 years or older.

The building would have 30 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units, with seven of the units dedicated to housing high-priority homeless residents.

Half of the units would call for rents deemed affordable to people earning 50% of the area median income, and the other half would have rents affordable to people earning 30% of the area median income.

The Rochester City Council has already agreed to waive nearly $364,000 in development fees to support the project, which would be built on county-owned land.

The site for Olmsted County's planned Mayowood II Apartments sits next to the existing Mayowood Apartments, which were constructed by Center City Housing at 1011 Mayowood Road SW. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Restoration Glen

A 48-unit apartment building planned on Bear Creek Church's Mayowood Acres campus would have 12 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, six three-bedroom units and six four-bedroom units.

A city report states the development would provide seven units of housing for high-priority homeless residents and five units for people with disabilities.

Rents are proposed to range from being considered affordable to households earning 30% to 60% the area median income.

The developer has indicated it will seek tax increment financing if a funding gap exists, with assistance from the city to fill a potential dollar amount estimated at $411,185 over 15 years.

Joseph Development

An 80-unit apartment building is being proposed on the site of the former Pla Mor Ballroom on the northside of Highway 14 in southeast Rochester.

The developer, Joseph Development, has built several apartments using state support to keep rents below market rates and the latest proposal is expected to cater to residents 55 and older.

A city report states the building would have four efficiency apartments, 52 one-bedroom apartments, and 24 two-bedroom apartments.

The majority of the rents are proposed as affordable to people at 50% of the area median income, with eight units priced for people at 30% of the area median income.

Svenby reports the developer has indicated TIF assistance could be sought.

Rochester Civic Lot

A proposed 84-unit apartment building on the city-owned parking lot north of Mayo Civic Center is expected to offer a mixture of efficiency, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, with 73 apartments being affordable to people earning 60% of the area median income or less and 11 being affordable to households at 30% of the area median income.

The developer, Sherman Associates, responded to a request for proposals when the city asked for ideas regarding development of the lot. In addition to the affordable apartment building, the site is expected to include a market-rate building with 162 units.

Svenby said the developer has stated it could seek tax increment financing to support the project.

A parking lot just west of the South Fork of the Zumbro River and north of Mayo Civic Center is seen on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Volunteers of America

A proposed 100-unit apartment building on the southeast corner of Valleyhigh Road Northwest and 50th Avenue would have 76 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units.

Being developed by Volunteers of America, the project would serve residents 55 and older.

Rents are proposed to range from being considered affordable to households earning 30% to 60% the area median income.

Svenby said the developer has indicated it will be seeking tax increment financing assistance to fill a funding gap for this project if the project is awarded housing tax credits.

The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing is providing a $500,000 deferred loan for the project.

