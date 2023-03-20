Rochester sees new system for parking enforcement and residential permits
Change in operator provides online payment and requires permit holders to reapply.
ROCHESTER — Residents with neighborhood parking permits, as well as those receiving tickets, are seeing changes roll out with a new service provider for city oversight.
Rochester’s Parking Enforcement and Residential Parking Permit programs transitioned to the new service provider — IPS Group — in an effort to offer a better user experience for those accessing either system.
With the change, any parking citation can be paid online , with options to pay by phone, mail or drop box at City Hall remaining. The system also allows an easier process to contest a citation if a recipient believes an error has occurred.
For residential parking permit holders, the change brings a need to register for a new account and submitting an application for each permit currently held before May 1, 2023.
Creating a new account will allow existing permits to be transferred to the new system without a fee. All active permit holders are being sent a letter guiding them through the transition process.
“We are confident this new parking software will create a more pleasant experience for residents and visitors, and the City thanks the community for their participation in this transition,” City of Rochester Traffic and Parking Manager Sam Budzyna said in a statement announcing the changes.
Additional information is available online at www.
rochestermn.gov/parkinginformation
. Questions for city staff can be directed to
parkingcomments@rochestermn.gov
or 507-328-2900.
