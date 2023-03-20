99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester sees new system for parking enforcement and residential permits

Change in operator provides online payment and requires permit holders to reapply.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:02 AM

ROCHESTER — Residents with neighborhood parking permits, as well as those receiving tickets, are seeing changes roll out with a new service provider for city oversight.

Rochester’s Parking Enforcement and Residential Parking Permit programs transitioned to the new service provider — IPS Group — in an effort to offer a better user experience for those accessing either system.

With the change, any parking citation can be paid online , with options to pay by phone, mail or drop box at City Hall remaining. The system also allows an easier process to contest a citation if a recipient believes an error has occurred.

For residential parking permit holders, the change brings a need to register for a new account and submitting an application for each permit currently held before May 1, 2023.

Creating a new account will allow existing permits to be transferred to the new system without a fee. All active permit holders are being sent a letter guiding them through the transition process.

“We are confident this new parking software will create a more pleasant experience for residents and visitors, and the City thanks the community for their participation in this transition,” City of Rochester Traffic and Parking Manager Sam Budzyna said in a statement announcing the changes.

Additional information is available online at www. rochestermn.gov/parkinginformation . Questions for city staff can be directed to parkingcomments@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2900.

