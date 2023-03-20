Rochester sees new system for parking enforcement and residential permits

ROCHESTER — Residents with neighborhood parking permits, as well as those receiving tickets, are seeing changes roll out with a new service provider for city oversight.

Rochester’s Parking Enforcement and Residential Parking Permit programs transitioned to the new service provider — IPS Group — in an effort to offer a better user experience for those accessing either system.

With the change, any parking citation can be paid online , with options to pay by phone, mail or drop box at City Hall remaining. The system also allows an easier process to contest a citation if a recipient believes an error has occurred.

For residential parking permit holders, the change brings a need to register for a new account and submitting an application for each permit currently held before May 1, 2023.

Creating a new account will allow existing permits to be transferred to the new system without a fee. All active permit holders are being sent a letter guiding them through the transition process.

“We are confident this new parking software will create a more pleasant experience for residents and visitors, and the City thanks the community for their participation in this transition,” City of Rochester Traffic and Parking Manager Sam Budzyna said in a statement announcing the changes.

Additional information is available online at www. rochestermn.gov/parkinginformation . Questions for city staff can be directed to parkingcomments@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2900.

