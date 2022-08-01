Rochester Sen. David Senjem named recipient of Minnesota Legacy Award

ROCHESTER — The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities selected state Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, as a recipient of this year’s Minnesota Legacy award.

Senjem was one of seven Minnesota Legacy Award recipients this year.

Every summer, the CGMC recognizes city officials, legislators and community leaders across the state. This year, the coalition’s awards were presented on July 28 at its three-day conference in Red Wing.

The Minnesota Legacy Award is given to legislators after their retirement who had a stand-out positive impact on Minnesota cities during their time serving in state government.

In his legislative career, Senjem has chaired the energy and utilities, finance, and policy committees. He also served as vice chair on the capital investment committee, environment and natural resources policy committee, and legacy finance committee.

According to the CGMC, Senjem was “instrumental” in passing vital capital investment, transportation and environmental bills, and he has navigated politics to move forward bills beneficial to the state’s rural communities.

Senjem, a moderate Republican senator, has been known for his willingness to cross party lines , especially for environmental policy and gender equity issues. Most notably, Senjem served as the sole male senator on the “Advisory Task Force on Expanding the Economic Security of Women.”

After wrapping up his sixth term of legislative service , Senjem now plans to run for the Olmsted County Board of Commissioner’s District Two seat this fall.