Rochester serial flasher facing multiple charges in Olmsted County for 2020 spree

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is accused of flashing people on multiple occasions in 2020, including once near the Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester.

Zackaria Muhyidin Ahmed, 20, is facing three counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, in three separate cases in Olmsted District County Court. District Judge Jacob Allen ordered Ahmed released on his own recognizance, but as of Monday morning, Ahmed is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Ahmed was previously convicted in 2021 of two counts of harassment, a gross misdemeanor, for similar incidents in 2020. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

His lawyer, Zachary Chad Bauer, said his current cases occurred around the same time and that the pandemic may be why it's taken almost two years for him to face a court date. A previous notice of a hearing was mailed to a wrong address for Ahmed, according to Bauer. While his citations were filed in 2020, a notice to appear was not filed until almost a year later.

Since his previous conviction, Ahmed has been on probation, is undergoing therapy and is "doing well," Bauer said.

The Rochester City Attorney's Office is handling prosecution of the case due to the low level of offenses. They did not immediately return a call for a request for comment about the case.

The Mayo Clinic also did provide a comment about the case before the story was published.

Ahmed faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for all three charges, if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ahmed told law enforcement there had been seven or eight incidents where he had followed women and exposed himself, starting in August 2020. He's charged with three incidents that occurred in 2020.

A woman told law enforcement that she was walking on the 200 block of Second Street Southwest, near the Mayo Clinic, when Ahmed started to follow her. When she turned around, he had exposed himself and was masturbating. When the woman pulled out her phone, he ran away.

Law enforcement learned during it's investigation that Ahmed was involved in several other similar incidents in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Security provided footage of Ahmed to law enforcement which was used to identify him.

