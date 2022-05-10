Rochester Sisters of Saint Francis elect new leadership team

ROCHESTER – The Sisters of Saint Francis announced a newly elected leadership team.

Sister Tierney Trueman will serve as the president and congregational minister. Sisters Carolina Pardo Jaramillo, Dawn Nothwehr, JoAnn Chevalier and Marilyn Geiger will serve as councilors and associate ministers.

The leadership team is in charge of the management of the congregation of the Sisters of Saint Francis. The team also oversees ministries and activities and manages the property.

The team will serve a four-year term beginning in July.