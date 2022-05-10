SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Rochester Sisters of Saint Francis elect new leadership team

The team will serve a four-year term.

sisters of saint francis
The Sisters of Saint Francis new leadership team. From left, Sisters JoAnn Chevalier, Marilyn Geiger, Tierney Trueman, Dawn Nothwehr and Carolina Pardo Jaramillo.
Contributed
By Staff reports
May 10, 2022 02:24 PM
ROCHESTER – The Sisters of Saint Francis announced a newly elected leadership team.

Sister Tierney Trueman will serve as the president and congregational minister. Sisters Carolina Pardo Jaramillo, Dawn Nothwehr, JoAnn Chevalier and Marilyn Geiger will serve as councilors and associate ministers.

The leadership team is in charge of the management of the congregation of the Sisters of Saint Francis. The team also oversees ministries and activities and manages the property.

The team will serve a four-year term beginning in July.

