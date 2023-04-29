99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester sports card show brings collectors together

The third Med City Sports Card Show filled the pickleball area of Chip Shots Saturday, April 29.

sports card show
A collector looks at cards on a vendor's table during the Med City Sports Card Show at Chip Shots in Rochester Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 12:15 PM

ROCHESTER — Tyler Bauman has collected sports cards since 1990. Or, since his mom began bribing him with baseball cards.

“She kept cards on top of the fridge,” he said, “and when I tied my shoes, or did something, I got a card.”

That bribery turned into a lifelong love of collectible sports cards. “I’ve never given up my love for them,” Bauman said.

Find more news important to you

Now, Bauman is organizing card shows to bring collectors together. On Saturday, April 29, Bauman hosted the third Med City Sports Card Show at Chip Shots in Rochester. The event was the biggest yet, with about 60 tables filling the space where pickleball is normally played. There was also a waitlist about 12 vendors long.

Bauman said the collectors market in Rochester “definitely boomed” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Prices soared like crazy,” he said.

But veteran and new collectors didn’t have an area card show to attend. Instead, collectors were forced to travel to La Crosse, Wis., or the Twin Cities to buy, sell or trade cards with fellow collectors.

Bauman knew the market was strong in Rochester, so he launched his own card shows through his business, OnPoint Sports.

Vendors traveled from places like Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and the Twin Cities to participate in Saturday’s show. Though sports was mentioned in the event’s name, the show featured more than just sports cards. Other collectible cards, like Pokemon, were sprinkled across vendor tables.

Bauman said his plan is to host the show at least quarterly.

“The demand is there,” he said.

sports card show
Collectors walk the aisle between vendor tables during the Med City Sports Card Show at Chip Shots in Rochester Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
sports card show
Collectors view cards at vendor tables during the Med City Sports Card Show at Chip Shots in Rochester Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
sports card show
Collectors visit about 30 vendors during the Med City Sports Card Show at Chip Shots in Rochester Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
