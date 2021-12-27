Rochester stabbing lands man in hospital on Christmas Day

A reported early Friday morning stabbing that landed a Rochester man in the hospital has led to the arrest of another Rochester man.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said police officers were called to the Saint Marys Hospital emergency room at 2:40 a.m. Friday after a 26-year-old reported being stabbed at least three times during a fight in Northwest Rochester.

He reportedly received knife wounds to the neck, arm and stomach.

“The victim is still alive,” Moilanen said Monday morning. “I don’t expect him to not survive, but we haven’t had a chance to interview him yet.”

Moilanen said an investigation Friday led to the arrest of Trashun Haywood, 20, of Rochester under the suspicion of second-degree assault, but charges hadn’t been filed Monday morning.

Moilanen said the two men knew each other prior to the incident.