As community members continue to have questions about COVID-19 resources, the city of Rochester is opening a new call center.
Rochester's COVID-19 Information Hotline opens this weekend and will continue into the foreseeable future. Every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including weekends, the hotline will be staffed by employees from the Rochester Public Library.
The number for the hotline is 507-328-2822.
“Library staff are accustomed to answering community members’ questions, and even though the library has been closed, we have a crew of staff working from home to answer phone calls, texts, emails, and online chats,” said Karen Lemke, the library's head of marketing and community engagement. “Information hotline staff will either be able to locate the information requested or direct callers to the appropriate organization or person.”
Call center staff will be available to answer questions about COVID-19 response efforts and resources in the community. Community members can also access the city’s COVID-19 webpage to find information and other links to helpful information. The site can be accessed at: rochestermn.gov/covid19.