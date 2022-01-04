SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester State of the City set for Jan. 14

Mayor's annual address will be given online.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks at a block party this fall celebrating the reopening of North Broadway.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 04, 2022 09:13 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayor Kim Norton’s 2022 State of the City address will be held at noon Jan. 14 via Zoom .

Norton, joined by community leaders, will provide comments on goals, strategies and ambitions for this year. The State of the City comes as the city published its 2021 Year in Review video , which highlights the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as key accomplishments of the city over the past year.

“While we cannot yet be together in person, I encourage the community to join me virtually for this event,” Norton said in a statement. “The focus of this year’s State of the City will be on how we continue working together to rebound and recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have much to look forward to and a lot of challenging things to get to work on in 2022, together.”

The 2022 State of the City is free and available for anyone to access via computer, mobile device or phone. The virtual event will be recorded and made available as well.

Details for connecting to the online meeting are available at https://tinyurl.com/yc2vm2fe .

On Monday, the city presented its Year in Review video, offering a glimpse at key accomplishments of the past 12 months.

“As a community, we continued to feel and see the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said. “Our focus has remained on resiliency with an emphasis on recovery. As an organization, we are very proud to have continued to deliver the services, projects and resources our growing community depends on. I also commend the City Council on updating the city’s strategic priorities, adopting an organizational action plan and realizing a two-year budget. Thanks to the dedication of our council, our organization and our community, we are poised for an even stronger 2022.”

The 2021 Year in Review can be viewed on the c ity’s YouTube channel . Shorter videos, focused on impact areas, can also be found on the channel and other social media platforms.

