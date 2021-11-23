SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester street construction season ends, work continues

Public Works awarded 24 contracts for work, with combined $39 million cost.

01 112321-ELTON-HILLS-BRIDGE-1008220.jpg
The Elton Hills Drive bridge reconstruction project continues over the South Fork of the Zumbro River Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 23, 2021 09:24 AM
Construction season is largely over for Rochester Public Works, but work continues on at least one project.

Work on replacing the Elton Hills Drive bridge will continue through the winter, with all existing detours remaining in place.

Upon completion in the summer, Elton Hills Drive will again be four lanes of traffic with wider, improved pedestrian facilities on each side.

The bridge project was one of 24 construction projects contracted by Public Works this year, with $39 million in spending for road reconstruction, utility, bridge and pedestrian infrastructure projects.

Additionally, a variety of infrastructure maintenance projects took place, including resurfacing more than 40 lane miles, chip sealing of 67 lane miles, crack sealing of more than 43 miles of streets and bike trails, and the removal and replacement of 8,476 linear feet of curbs and gutters.

In addition to the Elton Hills Drive bridge project, two others will continue into next year. They are:

1. Sanitary and storm sewer work on 12th and 13th avenues southwest

The two-season construction project will increase the sanitary and stormwater capacity for current and future development in the St. Marys Place district of the Destination Medical Center.

The project has paused and will restart in March or April, with work primarily along 12th Avenue Southwest from First Street to Second Street.

The 2022 work will include planting of trees and seeding of boulevards. The work is expected to be completed by October.

2. North Broadway Avenue reconstruction

Phase one of the North Broadway Reconstruction project is complete, and the roadway has re-opened to vehicle traffic from Silver Lake Bridge to Civic Center Drive.

The first phase addressed aged and deteriorated infrastructure in that 10-block section and the water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and pavement were replaced. Phase two will resume in early spring, with construction focusing on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway.

The project has an expected to be completed in September.

