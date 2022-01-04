Rochester student expands her advocacy to the international stage

Century High School senior Salma Abdi isn’t sitting around waiting for the world to change. She’s rolling up her sleeves and facing the issues head-on wherever she can.

Although still young, the Rochester student has been involved with activism for years already, using her voice to make change.

She’s served on the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, the Minnesota Youth Council and the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council. She's also the student body president for Century High School, among other activities.

Most recently, she was selected as a UNICEF Youth Advocate. Also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, the organization works globally to bring aid and awareness to children who need it.

How did this opportunity come about?

I’m actually on the UNICEF National Council. All the high schools in Rochester have UNICEF clubs, and I’ve been a part of mine since freshman year. And my sophomore, junior and senior years, I’ve been on their executive board. So last year, I applied to be a UNICEF national council member. That’s sort of how I got picked to be a youth advocate.

What does it mean to be on the national council?

It’s really amazing, honestly. There are opportunities I never had previously of using the knowledge and everything I’ve learned advocating here locally and statewide and using that to make change nationally.

For example, climate justice is something really important to me and I’ve been able to talk about climate justice with the United Nations Youth Observer ahead of COP 26 (The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference).

I’m also really passionate about mental health, and that’s some of the work I do with the Minnesota Youth Council. I was able to post on the professional golfer Danielle Kang’s Instagram and talk about mental health legislation.

Since you were so involved with UNICEF already, did it feel really natural to take the role of youth advocate?

Yeah. It’s taking everything I have already – the knowledge I have and the things I’m passionate about and everything I’ve done so far – and moving forward and advocating globally. It’s mainly just taking the smaller things and advocating on a larger scale. So many issues translate. Local issues, statewide issues, national issues, global issues, they all translate and interconnect in some way, shape or form.

It’s also about connecting with other youth advocates and hearing their experiences doing this work, especially people from developing nations and discussing with them the differences in resources we have, and the difference in experiences, and navigating those issues.

What is it that drives you as an advocate? What is it that makes you want to be part of so much change in the world?

We all need to do our part. One of the things that drives me is that so many of the issues I fight for, I know I could have been in that place. When it comes to educational equity and making sure students of color’s voices are heard in school – those are things that I’ve experienced.

Also, so many of the things we’re fighting, so many of the things I’m fighting – they’ve been in place for decades. So, (it's about) making sure it stops with me. And making sure that there’s sustainable change here in Rochester.

I’m a senior in high school right now, so I won’t be here a year from now. So, it’s (about) making sure my younger siblings have a system in place that they can use to advocate for themselves.

Advocacy has always come easy to me because I’ve always had a need for justice. It’s important for every single one of us to use our voices. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. It’s not just fighting for my family. It’s fighting for the people in the community.

How do you feel about the advocacy work you’ve done locally compared to the larger stage you’re moving onto?

Work that’s done locally and statewide makes the biggest impact. There’s a bigger emphasis on things happening nationally and things happening globally, but the change happens right here at home.

From the work I’ve been doing — talking to legislators and talking to state council members — I’ve noticed that the biggest impact happens here locally. Constantly things that are happening on the national level are talked about on the news, but rarely does it affect us the way local issues affect us.

Have you been able to see much impact for the advocacy work you’ve done?

Some of the work we’d been doing on both the Minnesota Youth Council and the Rochester Olmsted County Youth Commission has been focused on banning conversion therapy. That got passed by the governor. That had been in the works since I was at least a sophomore.

I’ve also been able to testify in front of House education committees, and one of the things I advocated for is the Teachers of Color Act. And while it didn’t fully pass, there was more funding this year.

Mental health, that’s something we’re passionate about and advocated for at the Minnesota Youth Council. And the bill passed to allow people 16-year-olds to receive mental health support without their parents knowing.

What comes next for you?

I’m hoping to major in economics. It's such an important thing because it translates into so many different systems.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota.


